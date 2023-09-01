Follow Us

VARDHMAN ACRYLICS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.95 Closed
-0.18-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.55₹57.60
₹56.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.00₹62.00
₹56.95
Open Price
₹57.20
Prev. Close
₹57.05
Volume
1,49,726

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R157.55
  • R258.1
  • R358.6
  • Pivot
    57.05
  • S156.5
  • S256
  • S355.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.3255.33
  • 1052.254.23
  • 2052.2953.63
  • 5054.8253.19
  • 10052.6952.52
  • 20054.6152.2

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.161.2415.8515.74-0.2664.7424.05
26.6827.3027.5135.79-0.774.744.74

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Share Holdings

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491PB1990PLC019212 and registration number is 019212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bal Krishan Choudhary
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Munish Chandra Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjit Paul Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Apinder Sodhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parakh Oswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhooshan Lal Uppal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.?

The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹457.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is 21.17 and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹56.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

