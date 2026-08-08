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Vardhman Acrylics Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARDHMAN ACRYLICS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Vardhman Acrylics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.73 Closed
-1.71₹ -0.78
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vardhman Acrylics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.67₹45.90
₹44.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.01₹48.77
₹44.73
Open Price
₹45.01
Prev. Close
₹45.51
Volume
17,888

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Acrylics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vardhman Acrylics		-0.400.616.1216.91-1.37-5.94-8.80
Pasupati Acrylon		6.921.0915.4826.0532.0826.1111.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vardhman Acrylics has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Pasupati Acrylon (32.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Acrylics has underperformed peers relative to Pasupati Acrylon (11.04%).

Vardhman Acrylics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Acrylics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.8845.24
1044.3944.93
2044.0944.55
5044.1643.62
10040.3542.07
20039.3741.51

Source: Dion Global

Vardhman Acrylics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vardhman Acrylics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vardhman Acrylics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vardhman Acrylics fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vardhman Acrylics

Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491PB1990PLC019212 and registration number is 019212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shri Paul Oswal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Bal Krishan Choudhary
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Sachit Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Suchita Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Vivek Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Parakh Oswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhooshan Lal Uppal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vardhman Acrylics Share Price

What is the share price of Vardhman Acrylics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Acrylics is ₹44.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vardhman Acrylics?

The Vardhman Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Acrylics?

The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹359.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Acrylics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Acrylics are ₹45.90 and ₹44.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Acrylics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹48.77 and 52-week low of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vardhman Acrylics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vardhman Acrylics has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, -5.94% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics are 8.62 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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