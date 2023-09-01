Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.16
|1.24
|15.85
|15.74
|-0.26
|64.74
|24.05
|26.68
|27.30
|27.51
|35.79
|-0.77
|4.74
|4.74
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491PB1990PLC019212 and registration number is 019212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹457.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is 21.17 and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is 1.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹56.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is ₹43.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.