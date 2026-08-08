What is the share price of Vardhman Acrylics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Acrylics is ₹44.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Vardhman Acrylics? The Vardhman Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vardhman Acrylics? The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹359.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vardhman Acrylics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Acrylics are ₹45.90 and ₹44.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vardhman Acrylics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹48.77 and 52-week low of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹27.01 as on .

How has the Vardhman Acrylics performed historically in terms of returns? The Vardhman Acrylics has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, -5.94% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics are 8.62 and 1.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global