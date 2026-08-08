Here's the live share price of Vardhman Acrylics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vardhman Acrylics
|-0.40
|0.61
|6.12
|16.91
|-1.37
|-5.94
|-8.80
|Pasupati Acrylon
|6.92
|1.09
|15.48
|26.05
|32.08
|26.11
|11.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vardhman Acrylics has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Pasupati Acrylon (32.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Vardhman Acrylics has underperformed peers relative to Pasupati Acrylon (11.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.88
|45.24
|10
|44.39
|44.93
|20
|44.09
|44.55
|50
|44.16
|43.62
|100
|40.35
|42.07
|200
|39.37
|41.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vardhman Acrylics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vardhman Acrylics fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51491PB1990PLC019212 and registration number is 019212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 318.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 80.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vardhman Acrylics is ₹44.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Acrylics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹359.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vardhman Acrylics are ₹45.90 and ₹44.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vardhman Acrylics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹48.77 and 52-week low of Vardhman Acrylics is ₹27.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vardhman Acrylics has shown returns of -1.71% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, 6.12% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, -5.94% across 3 years, and -8.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vardhman Acrylics are 8.62 and 1.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 3.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global