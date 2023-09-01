Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.53
|-10.62
|-11.74
|-41.81
|371.41
|371.41
|371.41
|0.12
|-1.93
|1.85
|-0.01
|8.10
|50.71
|64.91
|1.75
|5.85
|9.51
|-3.41
|-1.31
|58.07
|101.50
|2.94
|4.34
|4.03
|7.88
|28.28
|72.26
|126.45
|1.79
|2.48
|2.43
|6.68
|1.61
|53.55
|80.34
|3.37
|6.49
|6.66
|11.73
|16.91
|114.45
|198.92
|3.20
|7.35
|9.52
|8.93
|16.59
|68.65
|64.63
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.66
|5.98
|22.99
|18.03
|16.10
|115.64
|94.87
|-0.23
|1.39
|-4.58
|17.60
|-19.24
|563.90
|404.08
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.80
|62.84
|475.61
|561.36
|4.38
|6.92
|14.41
|30.83
|33.30
|39.23
|0.58
|3.75
|12.55
|19.54
|26.82
|55.77
|188.40
|294.80
|4.74
|10.03
|9.24
|42.42
|110.78
|1,365.85
|1,056.33
|7.22
|16.57
|24.20
|78.94
|104.33
|340.82
|131.18
|2.58
|-0.22
|5.82
|35.50
|92.60
|352.80
|302.83
|9.06
|22.28
|53.69
|90.78
|64.17
|213.71
|76.15
|-2.85
|-18.80
|24.54
|46.43
|34.33
|345.32
|2,283.27
|3.97
|8.78
|37.39
|85.64
|131.26
|209.26
|58.93
|6.15
|10.07
|21.95
|60.79
|21.60
|292.39
|178.42
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Allotment of Bonus shares
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|12 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Varanium Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH2017PLC303172 and registration number is 303172. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹611.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is 7.15 and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is 4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹152.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varanium Cloud Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹400.60 and 52-week low of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹30.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.