Varanium Cloud Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VARANIUM CLOUD LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹152.05 Closed
-3.25-5.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Varanium Cloud Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.50₹159.25
₹152.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.54₹400.60
₹152.05
Open Price
₹158.15
Prev. Close
₹157.15
Volume
4,87,000

Varanium Cloud Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1158.33
  • R2164.67
  • R3170.08
  • Pivot
    152.92
  • S1146.58
  • S2141.17
  • S3134.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5163.69156.71
  • 10161.68158.05
  • 20147.97159.24
  • 5059.19160.92
  • 10029.59167.01
  • 20014.8181.45

Varanium Cloud Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.53-10.62-11.74-41.81371.41371.41371.41
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Varanium Cloud Ltd. Share Holdings

Varanium Cloud Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
21 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
12 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Varanium Cloud Ltd.

Varanium Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH2017PLC303172 and registration number is 303172. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Third Floor, Plot No. 244-A RDP 2, CTS 1374/B, Vill, Versova SVP Nagar, Mumbai Maharashtra 400053
  • Contact
    info@vrnm.comhttp://www.vrnm.com

Management

  • Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Fahim Iunus Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Vasant Jadhav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pratik Suendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harshita Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Varanium Cloud Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd.?

The market cap of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹611.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is 7.15 and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is 4.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Varanium Cloud Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹152.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varanium Cloud Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varanium Cloud Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹400.60 and 52-week low of Varanium Cloud Ltd. is ₹30.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

