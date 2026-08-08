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Varanium Cloud Share Price

NSE
BSE

VARANIUM CLOUD

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Varanium Cloud along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.85 Closed
4.46₹ 0.25
As on Sep 01, 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Varanium Cloud Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.85₹5.85
₹5.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹28.75
₹5.85
Open Price
₹5.85
Prev. Close
₹5.60
Volume
43,000

Source: Dion Global

Varanium Cloud Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Varanium Cloud		014.7118.18-37.43-75.93-42.93-28.58
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Varanium Cloud has declined 75.93% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Varanium Cloud has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Varanium Cloud Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Varanium Cloud Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.365.41
104.875.25
205.255.82
508.938.5
10012.7512.58
20018.2524.95

Source: Dion Global

Varanium Cloud Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Varanium Cloud saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Varanium Cloud Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Varanium Cloud fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Varanium Cloud

Varanium Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH2017PLC303172 and registration number is 303172. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Third Floor, Plot No. 244-A RDP 2, CTS 1374/B, Vill, Versova SVP Nagar, Mumbai Maharashtra 400053
  • Contact
    info@vrnm.com
    http://www.vrnm.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harshawardhan Hanmant Sabale
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Fahim Iunus Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Vasant Jadhav
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Anil Acharekar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pratik Suendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harshita Singhal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Varanium Cloud Share Price

What is the share price of Varanium Cloud?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varanium Cloud is ₹5.85 as on Sep 01, 2025.

What kind of stock is Varanium Cloud?

The Varanium Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varanium Cloud?

The market cap of Varanium Cloud is ₹24.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Varanium Cloud?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Varanium Cloud are ₹5.85 and ₹5.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varanium Cloud?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varanium Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varanium Cloud is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Varanium Cloud is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2025.

How has the Varanium Cloud performed historically in terms of returns?

The Varanium Cloud has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, 18.18% over 3 months, -75.93% over 1 year, -42.93% across 3 years, and -28.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud are 0.20 and 0.15 on Sep 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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