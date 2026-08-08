What is the share price of Varanium Cloud? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varanium Cloud is ₹5.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Varanium Cloud? The Varanium Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Varanium Cloud? The market cap of Varanium Cloud is ₹24.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Varanium Cloud? Today’s highest and lowest price of Varanium Cloud are ₹5.85 and ₹5.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Varanium Cloud? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varanium Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varanium Cloud is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Varanium Cloud is ₹3.90 as on .

How has the Varanium Cloud performed historically in terms of returns? The Varanium Cloud has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, 18.18% over 3 months, -75.93% over 1 year, -42.93% across 3 years, and -28.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud are 0.20 and 0.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global