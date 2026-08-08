Here's the live share price of Varanium Cloud along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Varanium Cloud
|0
|14.71
|18.18
|-37.43
|-75.93
|-42.93
|-28.58
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Varanium Cloud has declined 75.93% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Varanium Cloud has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.36
|5.41
|10
|4.87
|5.25
|20
|5.25
|5.82
|50
|8.93
|8.5
|100
|12.75
|12.58
|200
|18.25
|24.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Varanium Cloud saw a drop in promoter holding to 37.16%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Varanium Cloud fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Varanium Cloud Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH2017PLC303172 and registration number is 303172. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 383.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2023.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Varanium Cloud is ₹5.85 as on Sep 01, 2025.
The Varanium Cloud is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Varanium Cloud is ₹24.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Varanium Cloud are ₹5.85 and ₹5.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Varanium Cloud stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Varanium Cloud is ₹28.75 and 52-week low of Varanium Cloud is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2025.
The Varanium Cloud has shown returns of 4.46% over the past day, 14.71% for the past month, 18.18% over 3 months, -75.93% over 1 year, -42.93% across 3 years, and -28.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Varanium Cloud are 0.20 and 0.15 on Sep 01, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global