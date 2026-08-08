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Vapi Enterprise Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAPI ENTERPRISE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Vapi Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹162.45 Closed
2.04₹ 3.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vapi Enterprise Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.25₹163.95
₹162.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹89.55₹171.55
₹162.45
Open Price
₹151.55
Prev. Close
₹159.20
Volume
6,673

Source: Dion Global

Vapi Enterprise Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vapi Enterprise		-0.5839.3245.7647.6823.8717.1736.01
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vapi Enterprise has gained 23.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Vapi Enterprise has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Vapi Enterprise Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vapi Enterprise Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5152.75159.48
10138.95149.94
20125.53136.69
50111.35120.8
100109.08115.86
200118.37117.96

Source: Dion Global

Vapi Enterprise Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vapi Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vapi Enterprise Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTVapi Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM On 05-08-2026_Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Aug 03, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTVapi Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 05Th August, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTVapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTVapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTVapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Vapi Enterprise

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1974PLC032457 and registration number is 032457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev R Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Himanshu H Ruia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Gupta
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Vapi Enterprise Share Price

What is the share price of Vapi Enterprise?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vapi Enterprise is ₹162.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vapi Enterprise?

The Vapi Enterprise is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vapi Enterprise?

The market cap of Vapi Enterprise is ₹37.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vapi Enterprise?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vapi Enterprise are ₹163.95 and ₹151.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vapi Enterprise?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vapi Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vapi Enterprise is ₹171.55 and 52-week low of Vapi Enterprise is ₹89.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vapi Enterprise performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vapi Enterprise has shown returns of 2.04% over the past day, 39.32% for the past month, 45.76% over 3 months, 29.96% over 1 year, 17.17% across 3 years, and 36.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vapi Enterprise?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vapi Enterprise are 25.49 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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