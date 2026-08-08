Here's the live share price of Vapi Enterprise along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vapi Enterprise
|-0.58
|39.32
|45.76
|47.68
|23.87
|17.17
|36.01
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vapi Enterprise has gained 23.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Vapi Enterprise has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|152.75
|159.48
|10
|138.95
|149.94
|20
|125.53
|136.69
|50
|111.35
|120.8
|100
|109.08
|115.86
|200
|118.37
|117.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vapi Enterprise remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Vapi Enterprise - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of BM On 05-08-2026_Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Vapi Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 05Th August, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Vapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Vapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Vapi Enterprise - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1974PLC032457 and registration number is 032457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vapi Enterprise is ₹162.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vapi Enterprise is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vapi Enterprise is ₹37.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vapi Enterprise are ₹163.95 and ₹151.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vapi Enterprise stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vapi Enterprise is ₹171.55 and 52-week low of Vapi Enterprise is ₹89.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vapi Enterprise has shown returns of 2.04% over the past day, 39.32% for the past month, 45.76% over 3 months, 29.96% over 1 year, 17.17% across 3 years, and 36.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vapi Enterprise are 25.49 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global