Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAPI ENTERPRISE LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.10 Closed
-4.97-4.71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.10₹94.75
₹90.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.20₹115.00
₹90.10
Open Price
₹94.75
Prev. Close
₹94.81
Volume
130

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R193.2
  • R296.3
  • R397.85
  • Pivot
    91.65
  • S188.55
  • S287
  • S383.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.4692.09
  • 1053.4193.38
  • 2054.7195.59
  • 5052.5596.65
  • 10046.1391.64
  • 20037.1279.65

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.12-9.402.3932.50103.85127.81738.92
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Share Holdings

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Vapi Enterprise Ltd.

Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21010MH1974PLC032457 and registration number is 032457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj R Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev R Patel
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Laxmiben J Patel
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Himanshu H Ruia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vapi Enterprise Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vapi Enterprise Ltd.?

The market cap of Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is ₹20.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vapi Enterprise Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is 0.53 and PB ratio of Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is 0.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vapi Enterprise Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is ₹90.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vapi Enterprise Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vapi Enterprise Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Vapi Enterprise Ltd. is ₹44.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

