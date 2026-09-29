VANS Electroengineerings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27104TZ2022PLC038141 and registration number is 038141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.