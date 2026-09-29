VANS Electroengineerings has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹112.00-118.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-3.13
|-1.26
|-8.52
|-11.39
|-7.23
|9.7
|14.68
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-10.32
|-17.99
|-13.35
|34.72
|46.49
|16.34
|-3.99
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-4.15
|-3.16
|-15.2
|12.19
|44.6
|117.13
|101.38
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.61
|10.59
|15.46
|62.54
|64.04
|20.04
|11.58
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-4.84
|-1.13
|2.19
|28.12
|10.82
|29.59
|28.25
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|3.68
|22.69
|31.91
|84.89
|57.16
|60.13
|32.64
|Voltamp Transformers
|-3.36
|-4.24
|4.3
|24.58
|50.25
|31.05
|48.1
|KEC International
|-3.39
|-9.21
|-24.22
|-26.82
|-53.84
|-16.15
|-2.45
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|-3.36
|-11.04
|-18.73
|-0.62
|-45.73
|48.57
|82.39
|Transrail Lighting
|10.01
|-2.73
|-13.21
|-5.9
|-38.79
|-6.69
|-4.07
|Vikram Solar
|-3.23
|-6.85
|-14.25
|-15.91
|-50.49
|-23.42
|-14.79
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-7.69
|-16.34
|1.68
|165.91
|83.68
|95.39
|83.15
|Lumino Industries
|-6.03
|-5.01
|-5.01
|-5.01
|-5.01
|-1.7
|-1.02
|Oriana Power
|14.02
|17.11
|-0.61
|-3.34
|-35.42
|70.84
|37.34
|GK Energy
|1.75
|-8.93
|-12.98
|28.41
|-27.35
|-10.1
|-6.19
|Bajel Projects
|-1.42
|-10.58
|-11.9
|17.35
|-16.33
|-3.74
|-2.26
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-1.55
|-11.91
|-27.36
|-7.76
|-59.35
|-25.92
|-16.48
|Jyoti Structures
|-5.81
|-15.21
|-24.05
|-9.42
|-42.24
|-9.69
|-8.01
|Vilas Transcore
|1.19
|4.36
|-1.59
|5.15
|-26.41
|18.63
|10.79
Source: Dion Global
VANS Electroengineerings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27104TZ2022PLC038141 and registration number is 038141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global