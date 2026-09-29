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VANS Electroengineerings Share Price

Sector
Power

VANS Electroengineerings has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 112.00-118.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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VANS Electroengineerings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

VANS Electroengineerings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		-3.13-1.26-8.52-11.39-7.239.714.68
Adani Energy Solutions		-10.32-17.99-13.3534.7246.4916.34-3.99
GE Vernova T&D India		-4.15-3.16-15.212.1944.6117.13101.38
ACME Solar Holdings		0.6110.5915.4662.5464.0420.0411.58
Kalpataru Projects International		-4.84-1.132.1928.1210.8229.5928.25
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		3.6822.6931.9184.8957.1660.1332.64
Voltamp Transformers		-3.36-4.244.324.5850.2531.0548.1
KEC International		-3.39-9.21-24.22-26.82-53.84-16.15-2.45
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		-3.36-11.04-18.73-0.62-45.7348.5782.39
Transrail Lighting		10.01-2.73-13.21-5.9-38.79-6.69-4.07
Vikram Solar		-3.23-6.85-14.25-15.91-50.49-23.42-14.79
Indo Tech Transformers		-7.69-16.341.68165.9183.6895.3983.15
Lumino Industries		-6.03-5.01-5.01-5.01-5.01-1.7-1.02
Oriana Power		14.0217.11-0.61-3.34-35.4270.8437.34
GK Energy		1.75-8.93-12.9828.41-27.35-10.1-6.19
Bajel Projects		-1.42-10.58-11.917.35-16.33-3.74-2.26
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-1.55-11.91-27.36-7.76-59.35-25.92-16.48
Jyoti Structures		-5.81-15.21-24.05-9.42-42.24-9.69-8.01
Vilas Transcore		1.194.36-1.595.15-26.4118.6310.79

Source: Dion Global

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About VANS Electroengineerings

VANS Electroengineerings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27104TZ2022PLC038141 and registration number is 038141. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Balakrishnan Srinivasan
    Chairman & Jt. M. D
  • Mr. Viraj Bansal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Pooja Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Saraff
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mridusha Havelia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shikhar Gupta
    Independent Director

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