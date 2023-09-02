Follow Us

Vani Commercials Ltd. Share Price

VANI COMMERCIALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.10 Closed
-2.81-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Vani Commercials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.10₹12.85
₹12.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.55₹16.20
₹12.10
Open Price
₹12.20
Prev. Close
₹12.45
Volume
3,007

Vani Commercials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.6
  • R213.1
  • R313.35
  • Pivot
    12.35
  • S111.85
  • S211.6
  • S311.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.9612.45
  • 1010.7312.61
  • 2012.1112.79
  • 5012.2112.73
  • 10011.0212.38
  • 20011.3612

Vani Commercials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.42-7.49-0.6621.005.22221.81250.72
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vani Commercials Ltd. Share Holdings

Vani Commercials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vani Commercials Ltd.

Vani Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC106425 and registration number is 106425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Abrol
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Binal Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Sukhija
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Mansharamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Pahwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vani Commercials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vani Commercials Ltd.?

The market cap of Vani Commercials Ltd. is ₹14.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vani Commercials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vani Commercials Ltd. is 35.8 and PB ratio of Vani Commercials Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vani Commercials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vani Commercials Ltd. is ₹12.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vani Commercials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vani Commercials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vani Commercials Ltd. is ₹16.20 and 52-week low of Vani Commercials Ltd. is ₹7.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

