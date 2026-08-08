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Vani Commercials Share Price

NSE
BSE

VANI COMMERCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vani Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.18 Closed
2.25₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vani Commercials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.29
₹8.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.71₹13.99
₹8.18
Open Price
₹8.29
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
1,009

Source: Dion Global

Vani Commercials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vani Commercials		7.63-8.91-13.53-12.51-23.84-15.2825.19
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vani Commercials has declined 23.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vani Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Vani Commercials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vani Commercials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.737.82
107.737.81
207.887.92
508.448.27
1008.598.63
2009.459.23

Source: Dion Global

Vani Commercials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vani Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vani Commercials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:07 PM IST ISTVani Commercials - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 08/08/2026
Jul 11, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTVani Commercials - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 04:57 AM IST ISTVani Commercials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 26, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTVani Commercials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTVani Commercials - Submission Of Half Yearly Related Party Disclosure

Source: Dion Global

About Vani Commercials

Vani Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC106425 and registration number is 106425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Abrol
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Tayal
    Executive & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Shubham Arora
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Malhotra
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Ishita Jindal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pranay Kumar Tayal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Vani Commercials Share Price

What is the share price of Vani Commercials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vani Commercials is ₹8.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vani Commercials?

The Vani Commercials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vani Commercials?

The market cap of Vani Commercials is ₹24.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vani Commercials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vani Commercials are ₹8.29 and ₹8.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vani Commercials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vani Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vani Commercials is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of Vani Commercials is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vani Commercials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vani Commercials has shown returns of 2.25% over the past day, -8.91% for the past month, -13.53% over 3 months, -23.84% over 1 year, -15.28% across 3 years, and 25.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vani Commercials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vani Commercials are 45.44 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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