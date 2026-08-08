Here's the live share price of Vani Commercials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vani Commercials
|7.63
|-8.91
|-13.53
|-12.51
|-23.84
|-15.28
|25.19
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vani Commercials has declined 23.84% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vani Commercials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.73
|7.82
|10
|7.73
|7.81
|20
|7.88
|7.92
|50
|8.44
|8.27
|100
|8.59
|8.63
|200
|9.45
|9.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vani Commercials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:07 PM IST IST
|Vani Commercials - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 08/08/2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Vani Commercials - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 04:57 AM IST IST
|Vani Commercials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 26, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Vani Commercials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 23, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Vani Commercials - Submission Of Half Yearly Related Party Disclosure
Source: Dion Global
Vani Commercials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1988PLC106425 and registration number is 106425. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vani Commercials is ₹8.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vani Commercials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vani Commercials is ₹24.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vani Commercials are ₹8.29 and ₹8.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vani Commercials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vani Commercials is ₹13.99 and 52-week low of Vani Commercials is ₹6.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vani Commercials has shown returns of 2.25% over the past day, -8.91% for the past month, -13.53% over 3 months, -23.84% over 1 year, -15.28% across 3 years, and 25.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vani Commercials are 45.44 and 0.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global