Vanguard Total sells shares worth over Rs 677 crore in Infosys, RIL, others

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund on Wednesday sold shares of HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS for Rs 677.72 crore through open market transactions.

The shares were purchased by VFTR C Institutional Total International Stock Index Trust II.

According to the block deal data on BSE, 6.93 lakh shares of Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) were offloaded at Rs 1,853.4 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 128.6 crore.

In Hindustan Unilever, the entity sold 3.54 lakh shares, at the rate of Rs 2,162.6 apiece, for Rs 76.69 crore.

Further, 14.36 lakh scrips of Infosys were sold by Vanguard Total International at Rs 918.75 apiece and the total value stood at Rs 132.01 crore.

The entity also offloaded 12.42 lakh shares of Reliance Industries at Rs 2,089.05 per share for Rs 259.6 crore.

In addition, 3.60 lakh shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were sold at Rs 2,243.15 apiece. The total deal amount was Rs 80.81 crore.

On BSE, shares of TCS ended 0.87 per cent up at Rs 2,264.8 apiece, Reliance Industries 1.97 per cent higher at Rs 2,128.6, and Infosys surged 1.07 per cent to RS 924.05.

However, HDFC declined 1.25 per cent to close at Rs 1,827.5 and Hindustan Unilever slipped 1 per cent to Rs 2,141.6.