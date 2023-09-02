Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1995PLC072122 and registration number is 019777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹22.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is 202.88 and PB ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vandana Knitwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹2.39 and 52-week low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.