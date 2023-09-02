Follow Us

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VANDANA KNITWEAR LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.11 Closed
1.930.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.11₹2.15
₹2.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.59₹2.39
₹2.11
Open Price
₹2.15
Prev. Close
₹2.07
Volume
47,521

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.14
  • R22.16
  • R32.18
  • Pivot
    2.12
  • S12.1
  • S22.08
  • S32.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.782.07
  • 101.762.08
  • 201.922.09
  • 501.882.07
  • 1001.832.03
  • 2001.751.95

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.44-0.4711.0511.05-5.38539.391,010.53
5.233.7018.1721.39-4.06207.5636.03
-1.21-11.610.4711.56-21.6436.41-30.46
-1.143.363.8023.02-25.88622.58189.57
6.4824.8138.5730.6016.81191.6128.63
-2.4120.3839.0053.6615.89128.4650.98
-0.69-7.1213.99-25.4490.64349.66520.95
-3.9603.59-6.92-8.06667.6189.90
-4.7851.1236.7745.2813.78450.41161.39
3.0019.5618.3927.554.17524.24258.26
4.5010.070-6.23-49.66-2.25-58.10
7.331.43-0.3955.5367.45155.4033.40
9.0914.299.090-14.2920.0026.32
-9.44-35.43-47.9729.2217.8117.8117.81
-0.3234.6046.3815.0929.21187.36240.65
19.9843.9815.18-14.1094.62153.4010.17
10.3412.3055.8656.6528.91255.40348.75
12.0721.4827.0217.92-15.2228.8346.56
04.3315.0226.7642.90331.26259.39
4.32-3.50-2.2824.6010.41-47.70-29.82

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Share Holdings

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vandana Knitwear Ltd.

Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1995PLC072122 and registration number is 019777. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Hosiery/Knitwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Naresh Kumar Gattani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Gattani
    Non Independent Director
  • Ms. Kirti Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakhar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Janifer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vandana Knitwear Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd.?

The market cap of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹22.57 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is 202.88 and PB ratio of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is 2.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vandana Knitwear Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹2.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vandana Knitwear Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹2.39 and 52-week low of Vandana Knitwear Ltd. is ₹1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

