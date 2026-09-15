Vama Wovenfab has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 15, 2026 and will close on Sep 17, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹324.00-341.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alok Industries
|-6
|-37.52
|-39.47
|-44.28
|-60.28
|-26.19
|-21.22
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-3.17
|-15.18
|-13.4
|7.57
|-20.48
|-2.11
|6.74
|Borana Weaves
|1.89
|-4.76
|-2.06
|-19.46
|42.09
|7.09
|4.2
|Orbit Exports
|-0.85
|-9.19
|26.1
|46.28
|25.74
|12.6
|25.46
|Donear Industries
|-7.83
|0.04
|-4.39
|-3.11
|-12.1
|-5.36
|7.15
|Manomay Tex India
|-0.33
|8.14
|21.12
|4.08
|36.22
|21.41
|13.1
|Avi Ansh Textile
|0
|-1.44
|-8.89
|-4.65
|1.49
|12.94
|7.57
|BSL
|-2.58
|-2.19
|-2.28
|-4.12
|-26.35
|-10.92
|12.93
|Globale Tessile
|-0.09
|5.57
|-5.09
|5.76
|-17.95
|-46.31
|-31.15
Source: Dion Global
Vama Wovenfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109MH2011PTC214860 and registration number is 214860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global