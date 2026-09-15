Vama Wovenfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18109MH2011PTC214860 and registration number is 214860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 214.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.