scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Value of promoter pledges dips in June quarter

Promoters of 81 companies in the BSE-500 index have pledged part of their holdings in the quarter under review.

Written by FE Bureau
BSE-500
Companies in the Nifty-50 with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings include Adani Ports & SEZ (13.1%), Apollo Hospitals (16.4%), Asian Paints (11%), IndusInd Bank (45.5%) and JSW Steel (16.8%). (Representative image

An analysis of pledged holdings of BSE-500 stocks shows that the value of the promoter (majority shareholder) pledged holding as a percentage of promoter holding declined to 1.5% in the June 2022 quarter from 1.7% in the previous quarter.

Promoters of 81 companies in the BSE-500 index have pledged part of their holdings in the quarter under review. Only three companies – Thyrocare Technologies, Max Financial Services and Suzlon Energy – had more than 80% of their promoter holdings pledged, data from Kotak Institutional Equities show.

Also read: Sensex dives for second day running, Nifty entering short-term correction, support near 17390-17408

Also Read

The value of pledged promoter holdings stood at Rs 1.7 trillion, which is about 0.77% of the market capitalization of the BSE-500.

Companies in the Nifty-50 with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings include Adani Ports & SEZ (13.1%), Apollo Hospitals (16.4%), Asian Paints (11%), IndusInd Bank (45.5%) and JSW Steel (16.8%).

Firms that saw substantial increase in pledged promoter holdings include Medplus Health Services, Sterling & Wilson, Jindal Steel & Power, Sobha and Strides Pharma Science. Companies in which pledged promoter holdings declined include Lemon Tree Hotels, Adani Power and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Also read: DreamFolks IPO opens Wednesday, 24 Aug; check price band, grey market premium, issue size, bidding details

Fresh promoter pledges were seen in Cyient and Elgi Equipments.

Pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress, as lenders could have sought additional security in the form of promoter shares.

More Stories on
BSE Sensex

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.