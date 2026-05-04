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Value 360 Communications Share Price

Sector
Service

Value 360 Communications has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on May 4, 2026 and will close on May 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 95.00-98.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Value 360 Communications Price Performance

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Value 360 Communications Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Prime Focus		0.99-8.1139.7470.4178.9354.9936.09
Sun TV Network		0.913.9810.437.8-3.6911.673.69
Affle 3I		1.07-1.09-10.89-26.36-11.0214.995.17
PVR INOX		6.4513.1111.56-11.4111.86-10.29-1.23
Amagi Media Labs		8.5624.4411.5617.6217.625.563.3
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		1.8617.979.98-10.78-15.48-22.97-13.35
Tips Music		-2.3226.2524.0222.853.3962.0662.07
Saregama India		-0.844.961.94-24.41-35.461.4612.88
Latent View Analytics		1.1111.93-30.08-34.79-28.33-6.71-9.77
Network18 Media & Investments		0.6713.37-6.54-28.11-20.06-16.15-2.83
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-0.0913.741.57-20.28-19.1-6.57-14.22
Signpost India		-2.4210.4521.946.7117.85-7.88-4.81
Den Networks		-0.2211.59-0.75-16.25-14.04-3.54-8.76
Aqylon Nexus		5.724.32-67.95-36.58-17.3746.4421.47
Balaji Telefilms		-2.6223.6126.22-10.5440.5433.610.98
Media Matrix Worldwide		2.43-3.21-3.21-3.21-3.21-1.08-0.65
New Delhi Television		-4.1814.95-2.02-14.78-15.78-18.910.68
GTPL Hathway		1.2314.21-13.3-36.18-35.85-14.28-12.6
Dish TV India		-1.2973.6410.72-13.96-20.25-37.83-17.51
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Value 360 Communications

Value 360 Communications Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22222DL2009PLC189466 and registration number is 189466. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Kishore
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Patra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Manisha Chaudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumit Nayar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shenaz Zoobin Bapooji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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