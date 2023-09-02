Follow Us

VALLABH STEELS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.84 Closed
4.430.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Vallabh Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.84₹6.87
₹6.84
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.43₹7.77
₹6.84
Open Price
₹6.87
Prev. Close
₹6.55
Volume
1,284

Vallabh Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.86
  • R26.88
  • R36.89
  • Pivot
    6.85
  • S16.83
  • S26.82
  • S36.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.196.05
  • 106.455.77
  • 206.625.57
  • 506.525.52
  • 1006.715.74
  • 2007.556.5

Vallabh Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.6737.9032.8228.5711.95-12.87-70.96
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Vallabh Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Vallabh Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vallabh Steels Ltd.

Vallabh Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1980PLC004327 and registration number is 004327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suman Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vallabh Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vallabh Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is -0.32 and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is -0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vallabh Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹6.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vallabh Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vallabh Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹7.77 and 52-week low of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

