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Vallabh Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALLABH STEELS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Vallabh Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.70 Closed
-4.94₹ -0.40
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vallabh Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.70₹8.00
₹7.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.27₹14.90
₹7.70
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹8.10
Volume
329

Source: Dion Global

Vallabh Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vallabh Steels		0.65-14.44-19.79-24.51-11.4914.05-2.03
APL Apollo Tubes		7.988.480.78-12.0824.099.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.420.642.64121.5111.9178.5569.9
Jindal Saw		53.7510.4742.2730.5918.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.5-21.7511.93-3.53-4.8410.1
Surya Roshni		5.96-0.51-5.38-4.15-19.147.1111.9
Goodluck India		-0.284.056.0431.9748.946.7838
Man Industries (India)		3.770.454.3544.0931.5955.734.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.910.83-10.819.71-3.955.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-7.1614.7235.6221.36.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-0.36-4.8617.969.19-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.8712.8817.4410.1655.06-10.654.3
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.9-0.81-7.21-1.21-6.811.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.238.7315.8354.8831.274.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.9518.114.36-8.7-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.755.162.411.3825.1112.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-1.45-8.23-1.14-23.68-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.596.64-16.61-39.67-54.87-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.4-1.09-6.48-1.51-34.410.128.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2820.8717.6961.7245.6463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vallabh Steels has declined 11.49% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (24.09%), Welspun Corp (111.91%), Jindal Saw (30.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Vallabh Steels has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Vallabh Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vallabh Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.817.89
108.258.09
208.678.53
509.769.41
10010.910.02
20010.6210.18

Source: Dion Global

Vallabh Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vallabh Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vallabh Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTVallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Aug 03, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTVallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTVallabh Steel Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:59 AM IST ISTVallabh Steel Lt - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTVallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For Th

Source: Dion Global

About Vallabh Steels

Vallabh Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1980PLC004327 and registration number is 004327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Mittal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vallabh Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Vallabh Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vallabh Steels is ₹7.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vallabh Steels?

The Vallabh Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vallabh Steels?

The market cap of Vallabh Steels is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vallabh Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vallabh Steels are ₹8.00 and ₹7.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vallabh Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vallabh Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vallabh Steels is ₹14.90 and 52-week low of Vallabh Steels is ₹7.27 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Vallabh Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vallabh Steels has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -10.47% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -11.49% over 1 year, 14.05% across 3 years, and -2.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels are -3.26 and -0.16 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vallabh Steels News

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