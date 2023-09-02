Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vallabh Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1980PLC004327 and registration number is 004327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹3.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is -0.32 and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is -0.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹6.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vallabh Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹7.77 and 52-week low of Vallabh Steels Ltd. is ₹4.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.