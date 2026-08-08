Here's the live share price of Vallabh Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vallabh Steels
|0.65
|-14.44
|-19.79
|-24.51
|-11.49
|14.05
|-2.03
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|8.48
|0.78
|-12.08
|24.09
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.4
|20.6
|42.64
|121.5
|111.91
|78.55
|69.9
|Jindal Saw
|5
|3.75
|10.47
|42.27
|30.59
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.5
|-21.75
|11.93
|-3.53
|-4.84
|10.1
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-0.51
|-5.38
|-4.15
|-19.14
|7.11
|11.9
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|4.05
|6.04
|31.97
|48.9
|46.78
|38
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|0.45
|4.35
|44.09
|31.59
|55.7
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|0.83
|-10.8
|19.71
|-3.95
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-7.16
|14.72
|35.62
|21.3
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-0.36
|-4.86
|17.96
|9.19
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|12.88
|17.44
|10.16
|55.06
|-10.65
|4.3
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.9
|-0.81
|-7.21
|-1.21
|-6.81
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|8.73
|15.83
|54.88
|31.27
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.95
|18.11
|4.36
|-8.7
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|5.16
|2.4
|11.38
|25.11
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-1.45
|-8.23
|-1.14
|-23.68
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|6.64
|-16.61
|-39.67
|-54.87
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.4
|-1.09
|-6.48
|-1.51
|-34.4
|10.1
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|20.87
|17.69
|61.72
|45.64
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vallabh Steels has declined 11.49% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (24.09%), Welspun Corp (111.91%), Jindal Saw (30.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Vallabh Steels has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.81
|7.89
|10
|8.25
|8.09
|20
|8.67
|8.53
|50
|9.76
|9.41
|100
|10.9
|10.02
|200
|10.62
|10.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vallabh Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 38.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Vallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Vallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Vallabh Steel Lt - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:59 AM IST IST
|Vallabh Steel Lt - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Vallabh Steel Lt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For Th
Source: Dion Global
Vallabh Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109PB1980PLC004327 and registration number is 004327. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vallabh Steels is ₹7.70 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Vallabh Steels is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vallabh Steels is ₹3.81 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vallabh Steels are ₹8.00 and ₹7.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vallabh Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vallabh Steels is ₹14.90 and 52-week low of Vallabh Steels is ₹7.27 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Vallabh Steels has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -10.47% for the past month, -19.79% over 3 months, -11.49% over 1 year, 14.05% across 3 years, and -2.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vallabh Steels are -3.26 and -0.16 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global