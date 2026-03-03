Facebook Pixel Code
Valiant Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

VALIANT LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Valiant Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.63 Closed
-0.60₹ -0.34
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Valiant Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.00₹58.65
₹56.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹113.88
₹56.63
Open Price
₹57.13
Prev. Close
₹56.97
Volume
668

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Valiant Laboratories has declined 18.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.97%.

Valiant Laboratories’s current P/E of -71.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Valiant Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Valiant Laboratories		-4.82-4.05-13.28-34.83-26.50-28.80-18.44
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.282.93-2.9410.9610.5721.9422.94
Divi's Laboratories		2.172.93-0.993.6815.3830.8712.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.697.9717.5021.1447.6143.0328.46
Cipla		1.932.22-10.36-14.39-3.9515.4410.72
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.374.831.102.5415.6113.437.54
Lupin		2.755.7911.1718.5218.4951.7016.87
Mankind Pharma		9.424.221.85-12.21-3.2916.429.55
Zydus Lifesciences		0.280.43-3.10-10.074.1524.2515.28
Aurobindo Pharma		3.99-1.210.2717.0314.1438.086.58
Alkem Laboratories		1.25-2.43-1.535.0821.1120.8114.39
Biocon		-0.124.74-4.947.9027.8820.03-0.65
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.998.578.025.9061.9172.1334.69
Laurus Labs		3.128.824.3021.34101.0150.4423.84
Abbott India		2.270.26-6.76-17.38-13.6210.1613.02
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.934.410.89-8.321.1024.3110.77
Anthem Biosciences		-1.2413.153.66-16.54-5.94-2.02-1.22
Ipca Laboratories		-0.975.224.3611.6311.4823.529.00
Ajanta Pharma		0.663.1513.9916.1921.6836.2720.47
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.199.4417.4920.0029.8528.5928.10

Over the last one year, Valiant Laboratories has declined 26.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).

Valiant Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Valiant Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
559.3958.81
1059.9859.53
2060.6460.45
5064.2163.82
10071.0169.78
20083.2479.02

Valiant Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Valiant Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Valiant Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 11, 2026, 10:40 PM ISTValiant Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 11, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTValiant Laboratories - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 3
Feb 11, 2026, 10:17 PM ISTValiant Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Ni
Feb 06, 2026, 6:15 AM ISTValiant Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended Decem
Jan 15, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTValiant Laboratories - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio

About Valiant Laboratories

Valiant Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH2021PLC365904 and registration number is 365904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh S Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paresh S Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shantilal S Vora
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep N Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal A Vira
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mulesh M Savla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Chheda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Valiant Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Valiant Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Laboratories is ₹56.63 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Valiant Laboratories?

The Valiant Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Laboratories?

The market cap of Valiant Laboratories is ₹307.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Valiant Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Laboratories are ₹58.65 and ₹55.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Valiant Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Laboratories is ₹113.88 and 52-week low of Valiant Laboratories is ₹55.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Valiant Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Valiant Laboratories has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -23.97% over 1 year, -28.8% across 3 years, and -18.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Valiant Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Laboratories are -71.05 and 0.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

