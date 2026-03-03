Here's the live share price of Valiant Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Valiant Laboratories has declined 18.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.97%.
Valiant Laboratories’s current P/E of -71.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Valiant Laboratories
|-4.82
|-4.05
|-13.28
|-34.83
|-26.50
|-28.80
|-18.44
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.28
|2.93
|-2.94
|10.96
|10.57
|21.94
|22.94
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.17
|2.93
|-0.99
|3.68
|15.38
|30.87
|12.38
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.69
|7.97
|17.50
|21.14
|47.61
|43.03
|28.46
|Cipla
|1.93
|2.22
|-10.36
|-14.39
|-3.95
|15.44
|10.72
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.37
|4.83
|1.10
|2.54
|15.61
|13.43
|7.54
|Lupin
|2.75
|5.79
|11.17
|18.52
|18.49
|51.70
|16.87
|Mankind Pharma
|9.42
|4.22
|1.85
|-12.21
|-3.29
|16.42
|9.55
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.28
|0.43
|-3.10
|-10.07
|4.15
|24.25
|15.28
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.99
|-1.21
|0.27
|17.03
|14.14
|38.08
|6.58
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.25
|-2.43
|-1.53
|5.08
|21.11
|20.81
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.12
|4.74
|-4.94
|7.90
|27.88
|20.03
|-0.65
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.99
|8.57
|8.02
|5.90
|61.91
|72.13
|34.69
|Laurus Labs
|3.12
|8.82
|4.30
|21.34
|101.01
|50.44
|23.84
|Abbott India
|2.27
|0.26
|-6.76
|-17.38
|-13.62
|10.16
|13.02
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.93
|4.41
|0.89
|-8.32
|1.10
|24.31
|10.77
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.24
|13.15
|3.66
|-16.54
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.97
|5.22
|4.36
|11.63
|11.48
|23.52
|9.00
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.66
|3.15
|13.99
|16.19
|21.68
|36.27
|20.47
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.19
|9.44
|17.49
|20.00
|29.85
|28.59
|28.10
Over the last one year, Valiant Laboratories has declined 26.50% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.57%), Divi's Laboratories (15.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.61%). From a 5 year perspective, Valiant Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.94%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|59.39
|58.81
|10
|59.98
|59.53
|20
|60.64
|60.45
|50
|64.21
|63.82
|100
|71.01
|69.78
|200
|83.24
|79.02
In the latest quarter, Valiant Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:40 PM IST
|Valiant Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:35 PM IST
|Valiant Laboratories - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 3
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
|Valiant Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Ni
|Feb 06, 2026, 6:15 AM IST
|Valiant Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended Decem
|Jan 15, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|Valiant Laboratories - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulatio
Valiant Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/08/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH2021PLC365904 and registration number is 365904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Valiant Laboratories is ₹56.63 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Valiant Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Valiant Laboratories is ₹307.57 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Valiant Laboratories are ₹58.65 and ₹55.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Valiant Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Valiant Laboratories is ₹113.88 and 52-week low of Valiant Laboratories is ₹55.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Valiant Laboratories has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -1.91% for the past month, -14.68% over 3 months, -23.97% over 1 year, -28.8% across 3 years, and -18.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Valiant Laboratories are -71.05 and 0.99 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.