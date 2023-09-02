Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.16
|-10.04
|-2.60
|-30.46
|3.00
|39.42
|29.28
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51502DL2003PLC119052 and registration number is 119052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹16.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹16.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.