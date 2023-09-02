Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAKSONS AUTOMOBILES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.12 Closed
-1.16-0.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.00₹16.64
₹16.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.00₹29.05
₹16.12
Open Price
₹16.64
Prev. Close
₹16.31
Volume
32,747

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.51
  • R216.89
  • R317.15
  • Pivot
    16.25
  • S115.87
  • S215.61
  • S315.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.516.39
  • 1022.2716.53
  • 2023.1716.82
  • 5018.2217.09
  • 10015.9317.48
  • 20026.0118.48

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.16-10.04-2.60-30.463.0039.4229.28
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.

Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51502DL2003PLC119052 and registration number is 119052. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Sale of motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Kumar Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satender Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sumeet Alakh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vandana Jain
    Woman Director
  • Ms. Radhika Vilas Kharote
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹16.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹16.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹29.05 and 52-week low of Vaksons Automobiles Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data