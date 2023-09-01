Follow Us

VAISHALI PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹125.35 Closed
-1.03-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹125.00₹127.50
₹125.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.05₹193.75
₹125.35
Open Price
₹126.65
Prev. Close
₹126.65
Volume
35,868

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1127.05
  • R2128.5
  • R3129.5
  • Pivot
    126.05
  • S1124.6
  • S2123.6
  • S3122.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 598.06127.06
  • 1098.2128.28
  • 2097.39129.91
  • 5096.93130.97
  • 10089.84132.63
  • 20076.19128.49

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.65-9.83-8.04-31.3028.34199.16264.22
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
04 May, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Vaishali Pharma Ltd.

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52310MH2008PLC181632 and registration number is 181632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Atul Vasani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dewansh Vasani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Vasani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashvin Ganatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Ved
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Jakhelia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaishali Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹132.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is 19.8 and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaishali Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹125.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishali Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹193.75 and 52-week low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹91.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

