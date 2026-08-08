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Vaishali Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAISHALI PHARMA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vaishali Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.88 Closed
-1.25₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaishali Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.82₹8.19
₹7.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.75₹13.05
₹7.88
Open Price
₹7.82
Prev. Close
₹7.98
Volume
88,804

Source: Dion Global

Vaishali Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaishali Pharma		7.215.915.63-1.13-37.16-17.0514.72
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaishali Pharma has declined 37.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaishali Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Vaishali Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaishali Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.447.73
107.627.67
207.647.63
507.417.5
1007.117.55
2007.968.35

Source: Dion Global

Vaishali Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaishali Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaishali Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaishali Pharma fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vaishali Pharma

Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52310MH2008PLC181632 and registration number is 181632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Atul Arvind Vasani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dewansh Ajay Vasani
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jagruti Atul Vasani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Bhagwandas Ved
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Vikram Jakhelia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshkumar Upadhyay
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Vaishali Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Vaishali Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishali Pharma is ₹7.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaishali Pharma?

The Vaishali Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaishali Pharma?

The market cap of Vaishali Pharma is ₹106.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaishali Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaishali Pharma are ₹8.19 and ₹7.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaishali Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishali Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishali Pharma is ₹13.05 and 52-week low of Vaishali Pharma is ₹4.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaishali Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaishali Pharma has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 5.91% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, -37.16% over 1 year, -17.05% across 3 years, and 14.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma are 25.55 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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