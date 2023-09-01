Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52310MH2008PLC181632 and registration number is 181632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹132.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is 19.8 and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is 3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹125.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishali Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹193.75 and 52-week low of Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is ₹91.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.