Here's the live share price of Vaishali Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaishali Pharma
|7.21
|5.91
|5.63
|-1.13
|-37.16
|-17.05
|14.72
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaishali Pharma has declined 37.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaishali Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.44
|7.73
|10
|7.62
|7.67
|20
|7.64
|7.63
|50
|7.41
|7.5
|100
|7.11
|7.55
|200
|7.96
|8.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaishali Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 69.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaishali Pharma fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vaishali Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52310MH2008PLC181632 and registration number is 181632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 108.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaishali Pharma is ₹7.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaishali Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vaishali Pharma is ₹106.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaishali Pharma are ₹8.19 and ₹7.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaishali Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaishali Pharma is ₹13.05 and 52-week low of Vaishali Pharma is ₹4.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaishali Pharma has shown returns of -1.25% over the past day, 5.91% for the past month, 5.63% over 3 months, -37.16% over 1 year, -17.05% across 3 years, and 14.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaishali Pharma are 25.55 and 1.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global