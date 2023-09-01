Follow Us

VAIDYA SANE AYURVED LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Hospitals & Medical Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹349.00 Closed
0.582
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹349.00₹349.00
₹349.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.95₹376.95
₹349.00
Open Price
₹349.00
Prev. Close
₹347.00
Volume
800

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1349
  • R2349
  • R3349
  • Pivot
    349
  • S1349
  • S2349
  • S3349

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.67344.67
  • 10137.75339.36
  • 20137.55330.34
  • 50140.16308.22
  • 100154.72280.23
  • 200106.15244.42

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.4610.8141.0157.92154.10231.12231.12
-0.52-3.820.549.6613.17189.69312.52
3.860.467.8832.6151.28443.95414.50
-2.71-6.1916.3320.5910.32146.22117.50
-1.300.9212.4837.8742.01228.34301.51
0.393.9820.3738.6670.1870.1870.18
-0.15-6.289.7711.74-11.1322.53111.65
3.033.1921.9850.6649.33158.8982.85
-3.281.8020.9943.5752.3693.9593.95
1.03-4.349.9045.2166.31134.31134.31
3.07-1.354.272.52-4.67-24.8741.99
2.9112.5732.7030.8339.64-18.53-18.53
2.891.709.3827.5328.23196.2437.27
-4.9111.9411.9411.9411.9411.9411.94
-0.64-0.3823.9039.7581.9669.1469.14
0.32-8.9017.9619.32-13.18-28.53-20.28
10.0923.7975.5893.3389.81199.1450.72
12.6624.8814.8678.8933.99-34.64-34.64
3.00-1.6347.6797.2095.54661.85462.57
7.0039.9196.86118.23152.58260.06258.98

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100PN1999PLC013509 and registration number is 013509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Vidyut B Ghag
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sushrut R Dambal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh P Kshirsagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar V Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹366.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is 8.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹349.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹376.95 and 52-week low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹128.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

