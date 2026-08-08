Here's the live share price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-2.40
|6.69
|-27.03
|-20.90
|-23.85
|-16.64
|12.37
|Poly Medicure
|-0.48
|1.44
|0.83
|15.82
|-12.52
|5.19
|12.42
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-2.86
|1.25
|0.77
|-16.79
|-61.01
|-21.17
|-13.30
|Tarsons Products
|-0.73
|5.36
|36.66
|46.20
|-12.53
|-19.54
|-17.53
|Borosil Scientific
|-10.02
|-12.23
|14.90
|33.17
|-8.73
|-3.26
|-1.97
|Q-Line Biotech
|-0.48
|-0.31
|13.51
|13.51
|13.51
|4.31
|2.57
|Laxmi Dental
|1.59
|-2.68
|-0.74
|-2.39
|-46.06
|-26.78
|-17.06
|Vasa Denticity
|3.76
|8.41
|-5.01
|-16.07
|-31.89
|-2.54
|13.02
|Nureca
|-0.29
|50.59
|18.16
|18.20
|45.29
|0.05
|-26.90
|Aprameya Engineering
|-3.06
|-1.72
|-41.35
|-40.58
|-12.73
|23.56
|13.53
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|-1.13
|9.30
|27.30
|23.83
|48.93
|-11.77
|-3.14
|Avience Biomedicals
|-4.26
|-15.42
|-40.70
|-40.70
|-40.70
|-15.99
|-9.92
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-8.33
|-9.70
|11.93
|18.63
|-28.82
|-5.31
|-3.22
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|3.99
|0.43
|-17.68
|-7.01
|-33.68
|-17.08
|6.09
|Galaxy Medicare
|2.10
|-7.84
|-10.97
|-10.26
|-66.76
|-30.73
|-19.77
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has declined 23.85% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-61.01%), Tarsons Products (-12.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.42%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|192.22
|193.34
|10
|197.47
|194.85
|20
|194.87
|194.03
|50
|187.58
|195.3
|100
|200.9
|204.28
|200
|234.42
|210.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100PN1999PLC013509 and registration number is 013509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹188.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹198.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are ₹190.00 and ₹180.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 6.69% for the past month, -27.03% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -16.64% across 3 years, and 12.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are 22.09 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global