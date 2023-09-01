Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100PN1999PLC013509 and registration number is 013509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹366.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is 8.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹349.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹376.95 and 52-week low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is ₹128.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.