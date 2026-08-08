What is the share price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹188.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹198.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are ₹190.00 and ₹180.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹150.00 as on .

How has the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 6.69% for the past month, -27.03% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -16.64% across 3 years, and 12.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are 22.09 and 2.77 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global