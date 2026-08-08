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Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAIDYA SANE AYURVED LABORATORIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹188.85 Closed
-0.61₹ -1.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹180.90₹190.00
₹188.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹335.00
₹188.85
Open Price
₹183.50
Prev. Close
₹190.00
Volume
5,200

Source: Dion Global

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-2.406.69-27.03-20.90-23.85-16.6412.37
Poly Medicure		-0.481.440.8315.82-12.525.1912.42
Fischer Medical Ventures		-2.861.250.77-16.79-61.01-21.17-13.30
Tarsons Products		-0.735.3636.6646.20-12.53-19.54-17.53
Borosil Scientific		-10.02-12.2314.9033.17-8.73-3.26-1.97
Q-Line Biotech		-0.48-0.3113.5113.5113.514.312.57
Laxmi Dental		1.59-2.68-0.74-2.39-46.06-26.78-17.06
Vasa Denticity		3.768.41-5.01-16.07-31.89-2.5413.02
Nureca		-0.2950.5918.1618.2045.290.05-26.90
Aprameya Engineering		-3.06-1.72-41.35-40.58-12.7323.5613.53
QMS Medical Allied Services		-1.139.3027.3023.8348.93-11.77-3.14
Avience Biomedicals		-4.26-15.42-40.70-40.70-40.70-15.99-9.92
Aakaar Medical Technologies		-8.33-9.7011.9318.63-28.82-5.31-3.22
Mohini Health & Hygiene		3.990.43-17.68-7.01-33.68-17.086.09
Galaxy Medicare		2.10-7.84-10.97-10.26-66.76-30.73-19.77

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has declined 23.85% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-12.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-61.01%), Tarsons Products (-12.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (12.42%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.30%).

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5192.22193.34
10197.47194.85
20194.87194.03
50187.58195.3
100200.9204.28
200234.42210.99

Source: Dion Global

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories

Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100PN1999PLC013509 and registration number is 013509. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane
    Managing Director
  • Dr. Vidyut B Ghag
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr. Sushrut R Dambal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh P Kshirsagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratnakar V Rai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹188.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

The market cap of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹198.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are ₹190.00 and ₹180.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹335.00 and 52-week low of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories has shown returns of -0.61% over the past day, 6.69% for the past month, -27.03% over 3 months, -23.85% over 1 year, -16.64% across 3 years, and 12.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories are 22.09 and 2.77 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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