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Vaibhav Vyapaar Share Price

Sector
Finance

Vaibhav Vyapaar has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 13, 2026 and will close on Oct 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 50.00-52.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Vaibhav Vyapaar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Vaibhav Vyapaar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bajaj Finance		0.94-8.27-6.23.54-6.55.84.13
Shriram Finance		-1.65-10.46-10.99-9.5539.7534.928.33
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		0.04-14.97-12.56-0.03-2.087.8822.61
Muthoot Finance		-2.34-7.3-15.83-26.3-16.5629.3211.42
L&T Finance		-0.62-15.61-18.23-5.652.625.2523.66
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.8-16.15-8.66-17.54-39.39-10.96-13.09
Piramal Finance		-1.47-13.16-813.9650.6814.648.55
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		2.337.727.3625.09-16.3743.8924.4
Sundaram Finance		-4.87-11.08-8.59-15.22-5.168.4911.38
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.83-10.26-5.416.7214.294.5312.36
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.62-0.07-5.8512.2-15.136.1522.37
Manappuram Finance		3.59-3.26-6.2419.5812.3830.3110.59
IIFL Finance		3.91-0.169.7633.223.81-0.5215.31
Capri Global Capital		-3.29-11.47-4.4431.3227.017.7514.35
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.07-5.62-8.3416.86-5.23-11.770.44
SBFC Finance		3.66-11.38-5.1-5.84-19.761.16-1.09
Paisalo Digital		3.3-0.6112.7110.03109.2834.49.64
Bengal & Assam Company		-2.82-4.58-5.820.610.610.20.12
Fedbank Financial Services		0.19-5.55-5.824.86-3.762.281.36

Source: Dion Global

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About Vaibhav Vyapaar

Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB2009PLC133054 and registration number is 133054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Itha Venkata Raghava Gowrinath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ganeshprasad R Pavaskar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy Veera Venkata Mallidi
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Swati Grover
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Natarajan Gopal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Vaibhav Vyapaar News

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