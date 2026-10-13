Vaibhav Vyapaar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909WB2009PLC133054 and registration number is 133054. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.