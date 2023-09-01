Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.40
|-6.30
|22.18
|37.11
|20.16
|103.63
|3.67
|-10.71
|21.37
|60.57
|25.27
|193.06
|193.06
|3.26
|-2.69
|17.36
|47.15
|15.50
|77.07
|135.85
|4.15
|1.82
|19.85
|29.99
|8.94
|193.57
|147.79
|1.87
|-1.37
|28.29
|18.62
|-22.99
|33.65
|-27.42
|-5.34
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|-6.78
|0.96
|2.69
|0.60
|8.39
|22.63
|127.03
|75.00
|5.91
|3.84
|-29.51
|61.37
|1,356.20
|761.66
|220.04
|-2.78
|-2.78
|-10.26
|-16.67
|-38.67
|326.83
|-25.10
|13.49
|32.22
|46.62
|34.33
|44.42
|-76.18
|-92.63
|0
|-7.03
|-2.45
|-12.24
|0
|198.61
|207.14
|3.66
|15.23
|16.17
|57.41
|171.28
|272.26
|218.75
|1.63
|-23.23
|-9.73
|-7.83
|-17.00
|-14.87
|-33.30
|-9.08
|-7.22
|-6.09
|-2.02
|-30.15
|-30.15
|-30.15
|-0.43
|-0.14
|0.14
|-0.71
|-13.12
|-48.10
|-25.27
|-1.97
|59.30
|16.84
|5.79
|73.97
|127.39
|129.29
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC187866 and registration number is 187866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹6.44 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is 111.17 and PB ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is 0.89 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹12.34 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.