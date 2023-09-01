Follow Us

VAGHANI TECHNO-BUILD LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.34 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.34₹12.34
₹12.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.25₹14.58
₹12.34
Open Price
₹12.34
Prev. Close
₹12.34
Volume
0

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.34
  • R212.34
  • R312.34
  • Pivot
    12.34
  • S112.34
  • S212.34
  • S312.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.3912.34
  • 107.9212.15
  • 208.1611.95
  • 508.2411.19
  • 1008.3410.25
  • 2008.539.45

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
-2.78-2.78-10.26-16.67-38.67326.83-25.10
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.

Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1994PLC187866 and registration number is 187866. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kantilal Manilal Savla
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Grishma Kantilal Savla
    Director
  • Mr. Nishit Kantilal Savla
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohan Mansuklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjeet Sanjeeva Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹6.44 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is 111.17 and PB ratio of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is 0.89 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹12.34 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹14.58 and 52-week low of Vaghani Techno-Build Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on Aug 23, 2023.

