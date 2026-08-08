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Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.30 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹25.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.05₹31.80
₹25.30
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹25.30

Source: Dion Global

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals		-9.64-15.8115.2615.00-19.68-14.520.36
Pidilite Industries		3.022.3214.4511.548.828.348.27
Apar Industries		15.9117.5029.9273.7891.4063.3890.83
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.4614.0818.9528.6025.7817.4521.31
Aether Industries		3.3819.6731.0261.03112.6815.3315.50
Aarti Industries		2.664.942.866.7432.671.88-12.00
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.750.134.3132.3247.2851.1116.27
Anupam Rasayan India		0.56-4.45-11.15-7.937.749.4611.35
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-2.10-1.93-5.187.43-12.86-2.72-1.64
Clean Science & Technology		8.32-1.09-9.32-0.53-33.54-15.88-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		6.282.337.4211.33-15.53-7.64-8.48
Neogen Chemicals		0.433.9117.4453.5843.529.1017.78
Fineotex Chemical		5.9011.7950.0572.0075.0311.5129.25
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-3.8838.5826.1739.6659.800.60-3.74
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.61-10.12-0.102.662.66-15.991.10
Rossari Biotech		1.91-0.48-4.70-4.60-21.81-15.12-17.88
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.91-6.46-7.10-24.65-48.24-6.27-6.61
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.72-4.23-24.45-21.33-41.39-6.84-3.33
Paushak		12.2231.5837.3251.2020.156.313.74
Transpek Industry		-4.4625.673.8111.0511.053.552.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has declined 19.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.5128.2
1029.728.45
2027.3127.58
5025.2325.85
10024.2326.38
20031.1230.15

Source: Dion Global

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC190516 and registration number is 190516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sunil Pophale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹25.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

The market cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹37.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹16.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.81% for the past month, 15.26% over 3 months, -19.68% over 1 year, -14.52% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals are -23.19 and -17.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals News

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