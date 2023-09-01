Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC190516 and registration number is 190516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.