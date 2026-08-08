Here's the live share price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals
|-9.64
|-15.81
|15.26
|15.00
|-19.68
|-14.52
|0.36
|Pidilite Industries
|3.02
|2.32
|14.45
|11.54
|8.82
|8.34
|8.27
|Apar Industries
|15.91
|17.50
|29.92
|73.78
|91.40
|63.38
|90.83
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.46
|14.08
|18.95
|28.60
|25.78
|17.45
|21.31
|Aether Industries
|3.38
|19.67
|31.02
|61.03
|112.68
|15.33
|15.50
|Aarti Industries
|2.66
|4.94
|2.86
|6.74
|32.67
|1.88
|-12.00
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.75
|0.13
|4.31
|32.32
|47.28
|51.11
|16.27
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.56
|-4.45
|-11.15
|-7.93
|7.74
|9.46
|11.35
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-2.10
|-1.93
|-5.18
|7.43
|-12.86
|-2.72
|-1.64
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.32
|-1.09
|-9.32
|-0.53
|-33.54
|-15.88
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|6.28
|2.33
|7.42
|11.33
|-15.53
|-7.64
|-8.48
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.43
|3.91
|17.44
|53.58
|43.52
|9.10
|17.78
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.90
|11.79
|50.05
|72.00
|75.03
|11.51
|29.25
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-3.88
|38.58
|26.17
|39.66
|59.80
|0.60
|-3.74
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.61
|-10.12
|-0.10
|2.66
|2.66
|-15.99
|1.10
|Rossari Biotech
|1.91
|-0.48
|-4.70
|-4.60
|-21.81
|-15.12
|-17.88
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.91
|-6.46
|-7.10
|-24.65
|-48.24
|-6.27
|-6.61
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.72
|-4.23
|-24.45
|-21.33
|-41.39
|-6.84
|-3.33
|Paushak
|12.22
|31.58
|37.32
|51.20
|20.15
|6.31
|3.74
|Transpek Industry
|-4.46
|25.67
|3.81
|11.05
|11.05
|3.55
|2.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has declined 19.68% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.82%), Apar Industries (91.40%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.27%) and Apar Industries (90.83%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|29.51
|28.2
|10
|29.7
|28.45
|20
|27.31
|27.58
|50
|25.23
|25.85
|100
|24.23
|26.38
|200
|31.12
|30.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC190516 and registration number is 190516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹25.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹37.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals is ₹16.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.81% for the past month, 15.26% over 3 months, -19.68% over 1 year, -14.52% across 3 years, and 0.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals are -23.19 and -17.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global