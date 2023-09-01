Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VADIVARHE SPECIALITY CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.80 Closed
-5-2.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.80₹41.80
₹41.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.75₹54.95
₹41.80
Open Price
₹41.80
Prev. Close
₹44.00
Volume
3,000

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.8
  • R241.8
  • R341.8
  • Pivot
    41.8
  • S141.8
  • S241.8
  • S341.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.1642.77
  • 1031.8843.36
  • 2035.7643.75
  • 5027.7141.12
  • 10026.2537.58
  • 20019.5833.74

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.47-5.0042.1828.2254.81442.86-32.85
-1.11-5.12-5.728.34-11.3675.80114.46
5.0410.34-8.33-4.16-8.98464.13330.21
7.002.84-4.68-8.85-41.26-6.3144.82
1.138.520.011.65-20.12-10.95-10.95
-5.57-9.369.4913.457.5527.9627.96
-0.884.80-9.8148.7131.7190.9590.95
22.4567.6886.40164.42134.45353.0083.55
-0.71-1.668.4011.52-18.3857.52108.94
8.978.843.7024.68-15.86114.60206.80
11.679.3210.5733.3413.60159.84558.70
-1.343.643.79-10.09-30.34-25.74-25.74
12.016.366.2537.231.37929.90529.04
-2.0516.9426.2833.14100.59114.00114.00
3.5411.0926.1624.11-1.25228.0448.32
9.5013.0116.075.85-1.17523.11133.69
-0.584.394.7916.28-1.59366.56329.03
5.033.795.194.39-32.26-52.18-52.18
2.7214.8326.6868.6716.9961.1561.15
7.496.1142.4842.45-8.6914.8914.89

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH2009PLC190516 and registration number is 190516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other pharmaceutical and botanical products like hina powder etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Waman Gajare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Haripant Pophale
    Director
  • Mr. Prasanna Prabhakar Rege
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Keshav Paranjpe
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uttara Adwait Kher
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Meena Sunil Pophale
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Ganpat Suryavanshi
    Director

FAQs on Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹53.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is -5.56 and PB ratio of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is 10.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹41.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹54.95 and 52-week low of Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd. is ₹25.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data