Here's the live share price of Vaarad Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vaarad Ventures
|-0.22
|-4.17
|-12.38
|-13.13
|-25.81
|-19.37
|-17.82
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vaarad Ventures has declined 25.81% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaarad Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.52
|9.27
|10
|9.85
|9.48
|20
|9.91
|9.67
|50
|9.81
|9.77
|100
|9.66
|9.92
|200
|10.35
|10.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vaarad Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Vaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:04 PM IST IST
|Vaarad Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST IST
|Vaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
|May 29, 2026, 01:45 AM IST IST
|Vaarad Ventures - Results- Financial Results For March 31St 2026
|May 16, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Vaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31
Source: Dion Global
Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1993PLC074306 and registration number is 074306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaarad Ventures is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaarad Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vaarad Ventures is ₹229.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaarad Ventures are ₹9.29 and ₹8.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaarad Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaarad Ventures is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Vaarad Ventures is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vaarad Ventures has shown returns of 5.63% over the past day, -4.17% for the past month, -12.38% over 3 months, -25.81% over 1 year, -19.37% across 3 years, and -17.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures are -1,194.81 and 10.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global