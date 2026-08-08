Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Vaarad Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

VAARAD VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Vaarad Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.20 Closed
5.63₹ 0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vaarad Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.15₹9.29
₹9.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.15₹15.31
₹9.20
Open Price
₹8.80
Prev. Close
₹8.71
Volume
1,723

Source: Dion Global

Vaarad Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vaarad Ventures		-0.22-4.17-12.38-13.13-25.81-19.37-17.82
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vaarad Ventures has declined 25.81% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Vaarad Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Vaarad Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vaarad Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.529.27
109.859.48
209.919.67
509.819.77
1009.669.92
20010.3510.39

Source: Dion Global

Vaarad Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vaarad Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Vaarad Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTVaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 15, 2026, 05:04 PM IST ISTVaarad Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:48 AM IST ISTVaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results F
May 29, 2026, 01:45 AM IST ISTVaarad Ventures - Results- Financial Results For March 31St 2026
May 16, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTVaarad Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31

Source: Dion Global

About Vaarad Ventures

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1993PLC074306 and registration number is 074306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Leena Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Tanvi Vikram Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumair Vidha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Datanwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Doshi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vaarad Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Vaarad Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaarad Ventures is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vaarad Ventures?

The Vaarad Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaarad Ventures?

The market cap of Vaarad Ventures is ₹229.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaarad Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaarad Ventures are ₹9.29 and ₹8.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaarad Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaarad Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaarad Ventures is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Vaarad Ventures is ₹8.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vaarad Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vaarad Ventures has shown returns of 5.63% over the past day, -4.17% for the past month, -12.38% over 3 months, -25.81% over 1 year, -19.37% across 3 years, and -17.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures are -1,194.81 and 10.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Vaarad Ventures News

More Vaarad Ventures News
Market Pulse