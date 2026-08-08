What is the share price of Vaarad Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaarad Ventures is ₹9.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Vaarad Ventures? The Vaarad Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vaarad Ventures? The market cap of Vaarad Ventures is ₹229.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Vaarad Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Vaarad Ventures are ₹9.29 and ₹8.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaarad Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaarad Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaarad Ventures is ₹15.31 and 52-week low of Vaarad Ventures is ₹8.15 as on .

How has the Vaarad Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Vaarad Ventures has shown returns of 5.63% over the past day, -4.17% for the past month, -12.38% over 3 months, -25.81% over 1 year, -19.37% across 3 years, and -17.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures are -1,194.81 and 10.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global