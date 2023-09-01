What is the Market Cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹422.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is -2964.91 and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is 14.36 as on .

What is the share price of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on .