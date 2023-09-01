Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

VAARAD VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.90 Closed
3.620.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.56₹17.05
₹16.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹23.81
₹16.90
Open Price
₹17.05
Prev. Close
₹16.31
Volume
5,893

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.45
  • R217.99
  • R318.94
  • Pivot
    16.5
  • S115.96
  • S215.01
  • S314.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.1216.97
  • 1015.2117.31
  • 2015.617.61
  • 5016.4417.13
  • 10016.3415.7
  • 20017.2714.83

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.74-6.1187.9949.56-0.59337.8289.25
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vaarad Ventures Ltd.

Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1993PLC074306 and registration number is 074306. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Leena Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Piyush Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Datanwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumair Vidha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Doshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Chheda
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Vaarad Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹422.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is -2964.91 and PB ratio of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is 14.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹16.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vaarad Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vaarad Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹23.81 and 52-week low of Vaarad Ventures Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data