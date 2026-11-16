The VA Tech Wabag share price plummeted around 11% on Monday, November 16, after the cancellation of a significant order from Saudi Arabia worth Rs 2,332 crore. The shares hit a low of Rs 1,825 apiece earlier in the day.

VA Tech Wabag: What was the cancelled order all about?

The company had received an order from the Saudi Water Authority in July, 2025, for a 300 million litres per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis mega desalination plant at Yanbu, worth Rs 2,332 crore.

The project included designing, supply, construction, and commissioning of a desalination plant, which was to be developed on a greenfield site in Saudi Arabia. The initial execution timeline was set as 30 months.

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Why was the Saudi Arabia order cancelled?

On November 14, VA Tech informed that the award was cancelled by the Saudi Water Authority.

The authority notified all participants of the tender, through the Etimad portal, or the electronic government procurement and tendering platform of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that the said tender was cancelled due to internal reasons.

VA Tech Wabag is now in the process of approaching the water authority of Saudi Arabia to understand the reason in detail and to consider its next course of action.

VA Tech’s order book, Saudi pipeline

The company’s current order book will reflect the cancellation of the Rs 2,332 crore order from Saudi Water Authority.

VA Tech’s order book surpassed Rs 20,000 crore for the first time during the September quarter, while net cash position surpassed Rs 1,000 crores, Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director said in the September quarter earnings call.

“Our growth has been supported by a combination of international expansion, repeat orders from established customers, technology-led projects, and continued focus on profitable and cash-generative opportunities,” Mittal said.

Mittal said the execution of orders in Saudi has been a little slow and a little cautious.”…but we again understand some of the projects where we were a preferred bidder, that is also started moving. So we expect in next quarter or so, we should have that also moving ahead,” he added.

Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) orders remain the standard contract model for domestic Indian municipal projects. In H1FY27, EPC represented 82% of revenue and 68% of the closing order backlog. The company’s order backlog stood at Rs 20,207.1 crore as of November 08, 2026, Financial Express reported earlier. The current order book provides strong execution visibility equivalent to more than 4 times annual revenue.

VA Tech Wabag: What next for investors?

The company’s current order book, despite the cancellation, remains robust. However, execution will be a key factor to watch now. All eyes on the management commentary ahead of the Q3 results.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.