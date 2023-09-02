What is the Market Cap of V R Woodart Ltd.? The market cap of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹11.91 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V R Woodart Ltd.? P/E ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -86.96 and PB ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -6.26 as on .

What is the share price of V R Woodart Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on .