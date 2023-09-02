Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
V R Woodart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KL1989PLC005291 and registration number is 005291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹11.91 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -86.96 and PB ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -6.26 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Woodart Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Aug 17, 2023.