Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

V R Woodart Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

V R WOODART LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V R Woodart Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.00₹8.00
₹8.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.95₹8.00
₹8.00
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹8.00
Volume
0

V R Woodart Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18
  • R28
  • R38
  • Pivot
    8
  • S18
  • S28
  • S38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.247.46
  • 105.286.93
  • 205.626.39
  • 505.765.85
  • 1004.075.27
  • 2006.240

V R Woodart Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

V R Woodart Ltd. Share Holdings

V R Woodart Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About V R Woodart Ltd.

V R Woodart Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909KL1989PLC005291 and registration number is 005291. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rashmi Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Anand
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinit Rathod
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartik Jethwa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on V R Woodart Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V R Woodart Ltd.?

The market cap of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹11.91 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V R Woodart Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -86.96 and PB ratio of V R Woodart Ltd. is -6.26 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of V R Woodart Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V R Woodart Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Woodart Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹8.00 and 52-week low of V R Woodart Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Aug 17, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data