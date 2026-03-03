Here's the live share price of V R Infraspace along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of V R Infraspace has gained 9.41% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.24%.
V R Infraspace’s current P/E of 41.12x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V R Infraspace
|-4.73
|-10.42
|-21.69
|-32.82
|-38.54
|16.18
|9.41
|DLF
|-3.51
|-9.26
|-16.64
|-22.79
|-8.82
|17.89
|12.73
|Lodha Developers
|-7.17
|-6.37
|-12.47
|-19.58
|-13.80
|23.40
|32.95
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-3.39
|-10.76
|-16.13
|-13.10
|16.33
|51.31
|35.53
|Phoenix Mills
|-2.60
|-1.83
|-4.22
|9.01
|6.47
|33.66
|31.79
|Oberoi Realty
|-1.40
|-2.44
|-9.14
|-10.02
|-1.04
|18.73
|21.74
|Godrej Properties
|-2.10
|2.01
|-16.17
|-13.84
|-13.44
|14.08
|2.60
|Anant Raj
|-6.40
|-10.14
|-8.00
|-6.42
|13.06
|64.01
|56.57
|Brigade Enterprises
|-7.02
|-13.23
|-23.37
|-27.18
|-27.81
|12.48
|18.13
|Sobha
|-6.60
|-9.73
|-11.03
|-6.43
|14.28
|35.05
|24.78
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.18
|9.67
|-14.18
|-12.92
|-8.43
|27.96
|15.94
|Swan Corp
|-4.39
|-13.41
|-17.43
|-19.98
|-9.53
|12.16
|20.51
|Embassy Developments
|0.31
|-7.14
|-20.27
|-41.26
|-46.70
|-1.17
|-10.95
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-5.87
|-6.69
|-17.23
|-1.53
|21.95
|1.73
|16.54
|Max Estates
|0.37
|5.89
|-15.22
|-9.20
|0.85
|12.37
|7.25
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-6.00
|-12.12
|-18.89
|-27.78
|-32.24
|-12.17
|-7.49
|Kalpataru
|-6.82
|-6.80
|-4.89
|-21.40
|-27.47
|-10.15
|-6.22
|Sunteck Realty
|-2.54
|-4.21
|-6.47
|-0.77
|9.48
|8.10
|2.00
|Ganesh Housing
|-4.04
|-10.26
|-19.03
|-24.63
|-37.11
|26.63
|62.93
|Puravankara
|-12.39
|-18.87
|-20.21
|-34.43
|-20.19
|32.98
|19.23
Over the last one year, V R Infraspace has declined 38.54% compared to peers like DLF (-8.82%), Lodha Developers (-13.80%), Prestige Estates Projects (16.33%). From a 5 year perspective, V R Infraspace has underperformed peers relative to DLF (12.73%) and Lodha Developers (32.95%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|141.77
|144.33
|10
|143.93
|145.59
|20
|156.18
|150.44
|50
|164.66
|162.78
|100
|181.42
|177.66
|200
|207.19
|191.75
In the latest quarter, V R Infraspace remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
V R Infraspace Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45203GJ2015PLC085400 and registration number is 085400. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Infraspace is ₹137.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The V R Infraspace is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of V R Infraspace is ₹121.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V R Infraspace are ₹137.05 and ₹136.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Infraspace stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Infraspace is ₹274.50 and 52-week low of V R Infraspace is ₹132.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The V R Infraspace has shown returns of -4.46% over the past day, -15.79% for the past month, -23.86% over 3 months, -41.24% over 1 year, 16.18% across 3 years, and 9.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V R Infraspace are 41.12 and 3.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.