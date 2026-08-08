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V R Films & Studios Share Price

NSE
BSE

V R FILMS & STUDIOS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of V R Films & Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.50 Closed
5.44₹ 0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V R Films & Studios Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.40₹15.50
₹15.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹20.63
₹15.50
Open Price
₹14.40
Prev. Close
₹14.70
Volume
6,770

Source: Dion Global

V R Films & Studios Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V R Films & Studios		6.972.043.337.6414.99-37.84-3.54
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V R Films & Studios has gained 14.99% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, V R Films & Studios has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

V R Films & Studios Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V R Films & Studios Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.8914.71
1014.7314.73
2014.7614.7
5014.4814.53
10013.9614.45
20014.5715.1

Source: Dion Global

V R Films & Studios Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V R Films & Studios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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V R Films & Studios Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTV R Films & Studios - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listin
Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTV R Films & Studios - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTV R Films & Studios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 06Th August, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTV R Films & Studios - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 06, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTV R Films & Studios - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About V R Films & Studios

V R Films & Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH2007PLC177175 and registration number is 177175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish Satprakash Dutt
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishi Satprakash Dutt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Dutt
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Vithalbhai Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Vaneeta S Sridhar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Hardik Pravinbhai Makwana
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on V R Films & Studios Share Price

What is the share price of V R Films & Studios?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Films & Studios is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V R Films & Studios?

The V R Films & Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V R Films & Studios?

The market cap of V R Films & Studios is ₹17.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V R Films & Studios?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V R Films & Studios are ₹15.50 and ₹14.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V R Films & Studios?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Films & Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Films & Studios is ₹20.63 and 52-week low of V R Films & Studios is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V R Films & Studios performed historically in terms of returns?

The V R Films & Studios has shown returns of 5.44% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 14.99% over 1 year, -37.84% across 3 years, and -3.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios are 0.00 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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