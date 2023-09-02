Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-14.24
|-34.17
|57.98
|35.62
|-44.71
|384.28
|442.80
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|02 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Independent Director Meeting
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
V R Films & Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH2007PLC177175 and registration number is 177175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹44.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹40.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Films & Studios Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹20.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.