Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

V R FILMS & STUDIOS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.71 Closed
-4.99-2.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.71₹40.71
₹40.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.42₹75.00
₹40.71
Open Price
₹40.71
Prev. Close
₹42.85
Volume
4,000

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R140.71
  • R240.71
  • R340.71
  • Pivot
    40.71
  • S140.71
  • S240.71
  • S340.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5433.0147.57
  • 10466.6251.15
  • 20493.1951.42
  • 50487.745.32
  • 100444.3941.16
  • 200405.2840.67

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-14.24-34.1757.9835.62-44.71384.28442.80
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Share Holdings

V R Films & Studios Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
02 Mar, 2023Board MeetingIndependent Director Meeting
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend

About V R Films & Studios Ltd.

V R Films & Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH2007PLC177175 and registration number is 177175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Satprakash Dutt
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishi Satprakash Dutt
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Dutt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Vithalbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vaneeta Sridhar
    Independent Director

FAQs on V R Films & Studios Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd.?

The market cap of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹44.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd.?

P/E ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is 3.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of V R Films & Studios Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹40.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V R Films & Studios Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Films & Studios Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹75.00 and 52-week low of V R Films & Studios Ltd. is ₹20.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data