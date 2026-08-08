Here's the live share price of V R Films & Studios along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V R Films & Studios
|6.97
|2.04
|3.33
|7.64
|14.99
|-37.84
|-3.54
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V R Films & Studios has gained 14.99% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, V R Films & Studios has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.89
|14.71
|10
|14.73
|14.73
|20
|14.76
|14.7
|50
|14.48
|14.53
|100
|13.96
|14.45
|200
|14.57
|15.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V R Films & Studios remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|V R Films & Studios - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation(S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listin
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|V R Films & Studios - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|V R Films & Studios - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|V R Films & Studios - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, August 06, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|V R Films & Studios - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
V R Films & Studios Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH2007PLC177175 and registration number is 177175. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V R Films & Studios is ₹15.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V R Films & Studios is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V R Films & Studios is ₹17.01 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V R Films & Studios are ₹15.50 and ₹14.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V R Films & Studios stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V R Films & Studios is ₹20.63 and 52-week low of V R Films & Studios is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V R Films & Studios has shown returns of 5.44% over the past day, 2.04% for the past month, 3.33% over 3 months, 14.99% over 1 year, -37.84% across 3 years, and -3.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V R Films & Studios are 0.00 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global