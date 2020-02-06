V-Mart Retail share price jumps 16 per cent after positive Q3 results

Commenting on its strong growth, V-mart retail said that the third quarter of a fiscal is aided by buoyant consumer sentiment backed by festive season sales.

Shares of V-mart retail today, jumped 16 per cent, after the company reported a net profit of Rs 58.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31. V-mart’s shares were trading at Rs 2,435, up from their previous close of Rs 2,096. The revenue of V-mart retail grew 21 per cent year-on-year. Commenting on its strong growth, V-mart retail said that the third quarter of a fiscal is aided by buoyant consumer sentiment backed by festive season sales.

With the addition of 19 new stores, the company said in a market filing that it closed the quarter at a total of 257 stores and 21 Lakh sq. ft. retail area. V-mart retail has already added 46 new stores in this fiscal year, including entry into two new states in North East – Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh – and further expanded its presence in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Founded in 2002, V-Mart is a family retail store chain, offering fashion apparel, footwear, home furnishings, general merchandise and Kirana. Primarily focusing on Tier II and Ill cities, V-Mart has 260 stores with an average store size of approximately 8,000 sq ft. “We are committed to and focused on our long-term strategy for delivering value fashion to aspiring India while being resilient and agile in adapting business execution to the changing environment,” said Lalit Agarwal, CMD, V-mart Retail.

In a press release, the V-mart said, “The strong EBITDA was a result of several efficiency enhancement initiatives undertaken by the company, with a sharp focus on protecting margins in a constrained operating environment. PAT for the quarter grew at 40% y-o-y, despite an adverse Rs.6 Cr impact due to lndAS-116 adjustment for the quarter.”

