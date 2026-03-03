Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

V L Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

V L INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of V L Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.00 Closed
-8.75₹ -2.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

V L Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.00₹24.95
₹24.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.15₹63.45
₹24.00
Open Price
₹24.50
Prev. Close
₹26.30
Volume
18,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of V L Infraprojects has declined 22.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.72%.

V L Infraprojects’s current P/E of 5.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

V L Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V L Infraprojects		-7.34-25.47-7.69-36.17-48.72-34.07-22.12
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, V L Infraprojects has declined 48.72% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, V L Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

V L Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

V L Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.0826.37
102726.7
2027.5527.17
5027.727.83
10028.9329.97
20035.9336.42

V L Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V L Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

V L Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the V L Infraprojects fact sheet for more information

About V L Infraprojects

V L Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2014PLC081602 and registration number is 081602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    716, Shivalik Satyamev, Near Vakil saheb Bridge Bopal, Ahmedabad Gujarat 380058
  • Contact
    cs@vlil.in
    http://www.vlil.in

Management

  • Mr. Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mrs. Mydhili Rajagopal Reddy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nageswara Rao Repuri
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Mallikarjuna Katta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamleshkumar Kantilal Wakharia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkata Rama Krishna Akella
    Independent Director

FAQs on V L Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of V L Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V L Infraprojects is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is V L Infraprojects?

The V L Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of V L Infraprojects?

The market cap of V L Infraprojects is ₹37.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V L Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V L Infraprojects are ₹24.95 and ₹24.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V L Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V L Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V L Infraprojects is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of V L Infraprojects is ₹22.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the V L Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The V L Infraprojects has shown returns of -8.75% over the past day, -11.11% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -48.72% over 1 year, -34.07% across 3 years, and -22.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V L Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V L Infraprojects are 5.04 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

V L Infraprojects News

More V L Infraprojects News
icon
Market Pulse