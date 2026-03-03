Here's the live share price of V L Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of V L Infraprojects has declined 22.12% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.72%.
V L Infraprojects’s current P/E of 5.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V L Infraprojects
|-7.34
|-25.47
|-7.69
|-36.17
|-48.72
|-34.07
|-22.12
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, V L Infraprojects has declined 48.72% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, V L Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.08
|26.37
|10
|27
|26.7
|20
|27.55
|27.17
|50
|27.7
|27.83
|100
|28.93
|29.97
|200
|35.93
|36.42
In the latest quarter, V L Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.70%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the V L Infraprojects fact sheet for more information
V L Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ2014PLC081602 and registration number is 081602. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 121.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V L Infraprojects is ₹24.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The V L Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of V L Infraprojects is ₹37.71 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V L Infraprojects are ₹24.95 and ₹24.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V L Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V L Infraprojects is ₹63.45 and 52-week low of V L Infraprojects is ₹22.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The V L Infraprojects has shown returns of -8.75% over the past day, -11.11% for the past month, -11.11% over 3 months, -48.72% over 1 year, -34.07% across 3 years, and -22.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V L Infraprojects are 5.04 and 0.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.