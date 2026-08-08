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V B Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

V B INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of V B Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.63 Closed
-4.96₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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V B Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.63₹9.48
₹8.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.88₹11.53
₹8.63
Open Price
₹9.48
Prev. Close
₹9.08
Volume
7,476

Source: Dion Global

V B Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
V B Industries		3.985.7616.4626.91-24.3029.4348.88
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, V B Industries has declined 24.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, V B Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

V B Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

V B Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.238.55
108.468.49
208.538.37
507.587.9
1007.17.53
2007.217.61

Source: Dion Global

V B Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, V B Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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V B Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 04:20 PM IST ISTV B Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
Jul 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTV B Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 05:00 PM IST ISTV B Industries - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST ISTV B Industries - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
May 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTV B Industries - Results - Audited Financial Results For March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About V B Industries

V B Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035222 and registration number is 035222. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dhruva Narayan Jha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Bagaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anupam Shrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Rani Parida
    Independent Director

FAQs on V B Industries Share Price

What is the share price of V B Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Industries is ₹8.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is V B Industries?

The V B Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V B Industries?

The market cap of V B Industries is ₹11.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of V B Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹8.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V B Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Industries is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of V B Industries is ₹4.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the V B Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The V B Industries has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 16.46% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 29.43% across 3 years, and 48.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V B Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Industries are 82.98 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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