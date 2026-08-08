What is the share price of V B Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Industries is ₹8.63 as on .

What kind of stock is V B Industries? The V B Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of V B Industries? The market cap of V B Industries is ₹11.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of V B Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹8.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of V B Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Industries is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of V B Industries is ₹4.88 as on .

How has the V B Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The V B Industries has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 16.46% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 29.43% across 3 years, and 48.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of V B Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Industries are 82.98 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global