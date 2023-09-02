Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.32
|7.14
|-0.98
|-19.00
|-2.17
|400.00
|-85.30
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.29
|-5.81
|1.59
|11.02
|-12.64
|51.07
|-59.08
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
V B Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035222 and registration number is 035222. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of V B Industries Ltd. is ₹5.31 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of V B Industries Ltd. is 31.15 and PB ratio of V B Industries Ltd. is 0.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Industries Ltd. is ₹4.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Industries Ltd. is ₹7.58 and 52-week low of V B Industries Ltd. is ₹2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.