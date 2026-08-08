Here's the live share price of V B Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|V B Industries
|3.98
|5.76
|16.46
|26.91
|-24.30
|29.43
|48.88
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, V B Industries has declined 24.30% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, V B Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.23
|8.55
|10
|8.46
|8.49
|20
|8.53
|8.37
|50
|7.58
|7.9
|100
|7.1
|7.53
|200
|7.21
|7.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, V B Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:20 PM IST IST
|V B Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For QE June 30, 2026
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|V B Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 05:00 PM IST IST
|V B Industries - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 26, 2026, 05:26 PM IST IST
|V B Industries - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|May 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|V B Industries - Results - Audited Financial Results For March 2026
Source: Dion Global
V B Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1982PLC035222 and registration number is 035222. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Industries is ₹8.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V B Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of V B Industries is ₹11.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of V B Industries are ₹9.48 and ₹8.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which V B Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of V B Industries is ₹11.53 and 52-week low of V B Industries is ₹4.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The V B Industries has shown returns of -4.96% over the past day, 5.76% for the past month, 16.46% over 3 months, -24.3% over 1 year, 29.43% across 3 years, and 48.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of V B Industries are 82.98 and 0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global