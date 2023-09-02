What is the Market Cap of V B Industries Ltd.? The market cap of V B Industries Ltd. is ₹5.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of V B Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of V B Industries Ltd. is 31.15 and PB ratio of V B Industries Ltd. is 0.06 as on .

What is the share price of V B Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for V B Industries Ltd. is ₹4.05 as on .