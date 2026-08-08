What is the share price of UVS Hospitality and Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹95.55 as on .

What kind of stock is UVS Hospitality and Services? The UVS Hospitality and Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UVS Hospitality and Services? The market cap of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹364.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UVS Hospitality and Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of UVS Hospitality and Services are ₹98.00 and ₹92.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UVS Hospitality and Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UVS Hospitality and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹72.55 as on .

How has the UVS Hospitality and Services performed historically in terms of returns? The UVS Hospitality and Services has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.55% over 3 months, -29.79% over 1 year, 42.0% across 3 years, and 24.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality and Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality and Services are 22.64 and 1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global