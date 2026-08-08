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UVS Hospitality and Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

UVS HOSPITALITY AND SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of UVS Hospitality and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.55 Closed
1.20₹ 1.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UVS Hospitality and Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.60₹98.00
₹95.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.55₹161.95
₹95.55
Open Price
₹96.69
Prev. Close
₹94.42
Volume
28,244

Source: Dion Global

UVS Hospitality and Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UVS Hospitality and Services		2.07015.55-12.90-29.7942.0024.97
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UVS Hospitality and Services has declined 29.79% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, UVS Hospitality and Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

UVS Hospitality and Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UVS Hospitality and Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.3790.62
1084.7388.88
2089.3989.06
5093.1490.66
10089.1393.66
200104.93101.71

Source: Dion Global

UVS Hospitality and Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UVS Hospitality and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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UVS Hospitality and Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTUVS Hospitality - Update on board meeting
Aug 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTUVS Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
Jul 11, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTUVS Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTUVS Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
May 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTUVS Hospitality - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About UVS Hospitality and Services

UVS Hospitality and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1989PLC046886 and registration number is 046886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Utkarsh Vartak
    Chairman & Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Vartak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Yadav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajaya Panda
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Rani Patil
    Independent Director

FAQs on UVS Hospitality and Services Share Price

What is the share price of UVS Hospitality and Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹95.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UVS Hospitality and Services?

The UVS Hospitality and Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UVS Hospitality and Services?

The market cap of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹364.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UVS Hospitality and Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UVS Hospitality and Services are ₹98.00 and ₹92.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UVS Hospitality and Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UVS Hospitality and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹72.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UVS Hospitality and Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The UVS Hospitality and Services has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.55% over 3 months, -29.79% over 1 year, 42.0% across 3 years, and 24.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality and Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality and Services are 22.64 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UVS Hospitality and Services News

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