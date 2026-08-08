Here's the live share price of UVS Hospitality and Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UVS Hospitality and Services
|2.07
|0
|15.55
|-12.90
|-29.79
|42.00
|24.97
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UVS Hospitality and Services has declined 29.79% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, UVS Hospitality and Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.37
|90.62
|10
|84.73
|88.88
|20
|89.39
|89.06
|50
|93.14
|90.66
|100
|89.13
|93.66
|200
|104.93
|101.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UVS Hospitality and Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|UVS Hospitality - Update on board meeting
|Aug 03, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|UVS Hospitality - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financ
|Jul 11, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|UVS Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|UVS Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|May 30, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|UVS Hospitality - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In The Use Of Proceeds For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
UVS Hospitality and Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100WB1989PLC046886 and registration number is 046886. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 38.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹95.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UVS Hospitality and Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹364.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UVS Hospitality and Services are ₹98.00 and ₹92.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UVS Hospitality and Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹161.95 and 52-week low of UVS Hospitality and Services is ₹72.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UVS Hospitality and Services has shown returns of 1.2% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 15.55% over 3 months, -29.79% over 1 year, 42.0% across 3 years, and 24.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UVS Hospitality and Services are 22.64 and 1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global