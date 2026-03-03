Here's the live share price of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels has gained 11.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 12.95%.
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels’s current P/E of 10.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|-3.16
|-7.43
|-15.54
|6.08
|29.54
|19.31
|11.18
|Titan Company
|-0.56
|4.96
|11.85
|15.71
|38.56
|21.24
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.27
|4.64
|-18.01
|-21.85
|-8.79
|50.84
|39.81
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.69
|20.82
|17.35
|72.52
|112.54
|98.91
|66.22
|PC Jeweller
|-7.05
|-10.09
|-9.30
|-30.97
|-12.20
|44.07
|25.76
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.01
|-3.93
|-15.16
|-8.96
|-1.86
|-12.66
|-7.80
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|9.86
|0.58
|-19.15
|-20.29
|-18.82
|-6.71
|-4.08
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.65
|6.39
|0.45
|18.61
|3.41
|122.82
|72.69
|Senco Gold
|-4.94
|0.79
|1.00
|-18.93
|7.85
|14.85
|8.66
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-18.22
|-27.98
|-24.61
|-12.22
|-39.59
|-23.40
|Goldiam International
|-1.58
|-2.67
|-8.43
|-13.42
|-2.67
|35.50
|37.88
|D P Abhushan
|-4.80
|-10.05
|-24.23
|-27.04
|-13.11
|55.27
|56.58
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.76
|-2.01
|-1.24
|18.46
|18.46
|5.81
|3.45
|Motisons Jewellers
|-5.27
|22.38
|-7.88
|-22.93
|-10.34
|13.37
|7.82
|Shanti Gold International
|-6.74
|-1.73
|-3.42
|-14.95
|-12.41
|-4.32
|-2.61
|Renaissance Global
|-0.60
|-5.11
|-7.38
|0.41
|-10.15
|9.35
|14.01
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.55
|-12.49
|-17.34
|-24.17
|-11.31
|27.86
|13.40
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|-0.03
|-8.71
|-15.85
|-20.70
|-16.83
|-9.84
|-6.02
|Radhika Jeweltech
|-6.35
|-10.86
|-19.19
|-32.94
|-25.52
|24.21
|14.15
|RBZ Jewellers
|-2.13
|-14.19
|-10.14
|-10.51
|-17.69
|5.10
|3.03
Over the last one year, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels has gained 29.54% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.56%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.79%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|203.96
|204.3
|10
|209.31
|207.36
|20
|212.76
|211.64
|50
|219.8
|217.64
|100
|223.59
|219.35
|200
|220.45
|219.05
In the latest quarter, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels saw a drop in promoter holding to 80.06%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Utssav CZ Gold Jewels fact sheet for more information
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911MH2007PLC175758 and registration number is 175758. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery of gold, silver and other precious or base metal metal clad with precious metals or precious or semi-precious stones, or of combinations of precious metal and precious or semi-precious stones or of other materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 646.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Utssav CZ Gold Jewels is ₹196.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Utssav CZ Gold Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels is ₹467.43 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels are ₹202.00 and ₹193.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Utssav CZ Gold Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels is ₹281.00 and 52-week low of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels is ₹145.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Utssav CZ Gold Jewels has shown returns of -3.4% over the past day, -13.37% for the past month, -20.79% over 3 months, 12.95% over 1 year, 19.31% across 3 years, and 11.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Utssav CZ Gold Jewels are 10.48 and 2.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.