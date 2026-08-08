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UTL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UTL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of UTL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.57 Closed
3.97₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UTL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.57₹1.60
₹1.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.29₹3.55
₹1.57
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.51
Volume
3,628

Source: Dion Global

UTL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UTL Industries		0-6.55-13.26-20.71-27.31-4.45-31.60
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UTL Industries has declined 27.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, UTL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

UTL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UTL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.561.55
101.571.56
201.611.59
501.691.65
1001.681.72
2001.931.88

Source: Dion Global

UTL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UTL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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UTL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTUTL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended On
Jul 16, 2026, 10:26 PM IST ISTUTL Industries - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 02, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTUTL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTUTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 25, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTUTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About UTL Industries

UTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1989PLC012843 and registration number is 012843. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paras Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Shah
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pravin N Naik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Joy Chhikniwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jatin K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ami P Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir D Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on UTL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of UTL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTL Industries is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UTL Industries?

The UTL Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UTL Industries?

The market cap of UTL Industries is ₹5.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UTL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UTL Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTL Industries is ₹3.55 and 52-week low of UTL Industries is ₹1.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UTL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The UTL Industries has shown returns of 3.97% over the past day, -6.55% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and -31.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UTL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTL Industries are 84.86 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UTL Industries News

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