What is the share price of UTL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTL Industries is ₹1.57 as on .

What kind of stock is UTL Industries? The UTL Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UTL Industries? The market cap of UTL Industries is ₹5.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UTL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of UTL Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTL Industries is ₹3.55 and 52-week low of UTL Industries is ₹1.29 as on .

How has the UTL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The UTL Industries has shown returns of 3.97% over the past day, -6.55% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and -31.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UTL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTL Industries are 84.86 and 1.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global