Here's the live share price of UTL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UTL Industries
|0
|-6.55
|-13.26
|-20.71
|-27.31
|-4.45
|-31.60
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UTL Industries has declined 27.31% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, UTL Industries has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.56
|1.55
|10
|1.57
|1.56
|20
|1.61
|1.59
|50
|1.69
|1.65
|100
|1.68
|1.72
|200
|1.93
|1.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UTL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|UTL Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Period Ended On
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:26 PM IST IST
|UTL Industries - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 02, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|UTL Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|UTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 25, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|UTL Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
UTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1989PLC012843 and registration number is 012843. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTL Industries is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UTL Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UTL Industries is ₹5.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UTL Industries are ₹1.60 and ₹1.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTL Industries is ₹3.55 and 52-week low of UTL Industries is ₹1.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UTL Industries has shown returns of 3.97% over the past day, -6.55% for the past month, -13.26% over 3 months, -27.31% over 1 year, -4.45% across 3 years, and -31.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UTL Industries are 84.86 and 1.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global