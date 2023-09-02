Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

UTL Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UTL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.95 Closed
1.040.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UTL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.95₹1.98
₹1.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.50₹4.88
₹1.95
Open Price
₹1.96
Prev. Close
₹1.93
Volume
1,27,612

UTL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.97
  • R21.99
  • R32
  • Pivot
    1.96
  • S11.94
  • S21.93
  • S31.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.771.85
  • 103.661.81
  • 203.671.78
  • 503.81.76
  • 1003.791.86
  • 2004.662.33

UTL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.178.9412.078.33-44.29-65.73-85.06
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

UTL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

UTL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UTL Industries Ltd.

UTL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/10/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1989PLC012843 and registration number is 012843. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parimal R Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavik V Patel
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Joy K Chhikniwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jatin K Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Samir D Vora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ami P Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on UTL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UTL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of UTL Industries Ltd. is ₹6.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UTL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UTL Industries Ltd. is -30.19 and PB ratio of UTL Industries Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UTL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UTL Industries Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UTL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UTL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UTL Industries Ltd. is ₹4.88 and 52-week low of UTL Industries Ltd. is ₹1.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data