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Utkal Speciality Industries India Share Price

Sector
Paper

Utkal Speciality Industries India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 10, 2026 and will close on Jun 12, 2026. The price band has been set at 62.00-66.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Utkal Speciality Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Utkal Speciality Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.92-11.552.47-25.32-50.4615.1317.13
JK Paper		-1.7-9.138.76-3.54-6.073.0216.19
West Coast Paper Mills		-2.59-2.5833.0326.04-1.390.317.09
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.11-13.02-11.020.14-19.86-4.846.04
Andhra Paper		-0.68-8.64-3.29-6.37-21.5-10.85.2
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		0.03-5.27.285.35-13.17-11.52-0.17
Pudumjee Paper Products		-2.25-2.349.11-15.19-28.7325.5920.82
N R Agarwal Industries		-1.19-9.585.87-3.4760.2415.215.61
Kuantum Papers		-0.91-6.16-9.15-16.86-36.63-22.291.35
Satia Industries		-2.29-21.22-10.76-19.34-32.85-20.69-8.13
Emami Paper Mills		-2.665.9910.78-2.77-13.65-10.27-11
Shree Rama Newsprint		-1.56-9.22-16-4.13-26.7730.049.67
Orient Paper & Industries		-1.23-3.556.06-23.77-41.45-24.86-8.63
Pakka		-7.67-13.62-0.32-23.16-56-13.48-8.32
Ruchira Papers		-2.57-7.1111.29-5.21-20.97-0.288.22
Genus Paper & Boards		-1.28-5.026.4-7.93-38.26-6.995.1
Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper		7.12-1.753.573.573.571.170.7
Star Paper Mills		-2.84-5.721.43-16.79-24.78-8.47-1.48
Nikita Greentech Recycling		3.88-18.3-31.63-46.66-20.68-4.41-2.67

Source: Dion Global

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About Utkal Speciality Industries India

Utkal Speciality Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21000OR2015PLC019359 and registration number is 019359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akash Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Meena Agarwal
    Woman Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Shyamsuk ha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Lakhotia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rinku Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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