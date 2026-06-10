Utkal Speciality Industries India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 10, 2026 and will close on Jun 12, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹62.00-66.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-0.92
|-11.55
|2.47
|-25.32
|-50.46
|15.13
|17.13
|JK Paper
|-1.7
|-9.13
|8.76
|-3.54
|-6.07
|3.02
|16.19
|West Coast Paper Mills
|-2.59
|-2.58
|33.03
|26.04
|-1.39
|0.3
|17.09
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-1.11
|-13.02
|-11.02
|0.14
|-19.86
|-4.84
|6.04
|Andhra Paper
|-0.68
|-8.64
|-3.29
|-6.37
|-21.5
|-10.8
|5.2
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|0.03
|-5.2
|7.28
|5.35
|-13.17
|-11.52
|-0.17
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|-2.25
|-2.34
|9.11
|-15.19
|-28.73
|25.59
|20.82
|N R Agarwal Industries
|-1.19
|-9.58
|5.87
|-3.47
|60.24
|15.2
|15.61
|Kuantum Papers
|-0.91
|-6.16
|-9.15
|-16.86
|-36.63
|-22.29
|1.35
|Satia Industries
|-2.29
|-21.22
|-10.76
|-19.34
|-32.85
|-20.69
|-8.13
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.66
|5.99
|10.78
|-2.77
|-13.65
|-10.27
|-11
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|-1.56
|-9.22
|-16
|-4.13
|-26.77
|30.04
|9.67
|Orient Paper & Industries
|-1.23
|-3.55
|6.06
|-23.77
|-41.45
|-24.86
|-8.63
|Pakka
|-7.67
|-13.62
|-0.32
|-23.16
|-56
|-13.48
|-8.32
|Ruchira Papers
|-2.57
|-7.11
|11.29
|-5.21
|-20.97
|-0.28
|8.22
|Genus Paper & Boards
|-1.28
|-5.02
|6.4
|-7.93
|-38.26
|-6.99
|5.1
|Shree Ajit Pulp & Paper
|7.12
|-1.75
|3.57
|3.57
|3.57
|1.17
|0.7
|Star Paper Mills
|-2.84
|-5.72
|1.43
|-16.79
|-24.78
|-8.47
|-1.48
|Nikita Greentech Recycling
|3.88
|-18.3
|-31.63
|-46.66
|-20.68
|-4.41
|-2.67
Source: Dion Global
Utkal Speciality Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21000OR2015PLC019359 and registration number is 019359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global