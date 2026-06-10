Utkal Speciality Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2025 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U21000OR2015PLC019359 and registration number is 019359. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.