UTI AMC IPO to hit stock market in 2020: SBI, LIC, BoB asked to sell stake

By: |
Published: December 11, 2019 2:13:22 PM

UTI asset manager plans to launch the offering of about 40 billion rupees in the first quarter of 2020, IFR Asia reported last week.

Reliance General Insurance, IPO, Anil Ambani, Reliance Group, Sebi, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, IPO papersUTI asset manager plans to launch the offering of about 40 billion rupees in the first quarter of 2020.

UTI Asset Management Co., India’s oldest mutual fund, is set to go public next year after some of its shareholders came under regulatory pressure to cut stakes. Life Insurance Corp., State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda must reduce their stakes in UTI Asset by the end of 2020, the country’s market regulator said in a December 6 statement. The order stems from a cross-holding limit in mutual funds to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Existing shares continue to drive the Indian IPO market, where deal value has dropped to a four-year low. Initial sales have raised $2.7 billion in India this year, with existing shares accounting for about half of the value, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

State Bank of India and private-equity firm Carlyle Group also plan to sell shares in a listing of the lender’s credit card unit, which could raise more than $1 billion. The offering of existing shares play a minor role in most other Asian markets. China has virtually no secondary shares in IPOs, while existing equity accounts for only 3% of Hong Kong’s $37.5 billion deal value this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

UTI selected investment banks to arrange a sale which could raise about 26 billion rupees ($367 million), people with knowledge of the matter said in October. The asset manager plans to launch the offering of about 40 billion rupees in the first quarter of 2020, IFR Asia reported last week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. UTI AMC IPO to hit stock market in 2020: SBI, LIC, BoB asked to sell stake
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pound slips on UK poll projections, dollar eyes Federal Reserve’s meeting
2Asian shares adrift as tariff deadline looms
3Stock corner: Maintain ‘Buy’ on Tata Motors and fair valur of Rs 200