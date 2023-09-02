Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.55
|0.62
|55.24
|45.54
|-34.54
|757.89
|40.52
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Ushdev International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH1994PLC078468 and registration number is 078468. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹55.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ushdev International Ltd. is -1.19 and PB ratio of Ushdev International Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushdev International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹3.10 and 52-week low of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.