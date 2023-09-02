Follow Us

Ushdev International Ltd. Share Price

USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.63 Closed
1.880.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Ushdev International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.53₹1.68
₹1.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.94₹3.10
₹1.63
Open Price
₹1.66
Prev. Close
₹1.60
Volume
2,27,458

Ushdev International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.7
  • R21.76
  • R31.85
  • Pivot
    1.61
  • S11.55
  • S21.46
  • S31.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.021.62
  • 102.041.7
  • 202.061.73
  • 502.141.56
  • 1002.131.45
  • 2002.891.55

Ushdev International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.550.6255.2445.54-34.54757.8940.52
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Ushdev International Ltd. Share Holdings

Ushdev International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ushdev International Ltd.

Ushdev International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40102MH1994PLC078468 and registration number is 078468. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Suman Gupta
    Chairperson & Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arvind Prasad
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Prateek Gupta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Ushdev International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ushdev International Ltd.?

The market cap of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹55.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ushdev International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ushdev International Ltd. is -1.19 and PB ratio of Ushdev International Ltd. is -0.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ushdev International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹1.63 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushdev International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushdev International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹3.10 and 52-week low of Ushdev International Ltd. is ₹.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

