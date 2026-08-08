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Ushakiran Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

USHAKIRAN FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ushakiran Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹30.06 Closed
-3.81₹ -1.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ushakiran Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.06₹31.00
₹30.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.61₹60.50
₹30.06
Open Price
₹30.99
Prev. Close
₹31.25
Volume
1,222

Source: Dion Global

Ushakiran Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ushakiran Finance		-5.32-10.03-37.70-36.04-29.2712.2722.27
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ushakiran Finance has declined 29.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ushakiran Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ushakiran Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ushakiran Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
531.4930.89
1031.7531.36
2032.1932.14
5036.9735.98
10044.2740.08
20044.7342.07

Source: Dion Global

Ushakiran Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ushakiran Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ushakiran Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTUshakiran Finance - Intimation For Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting Dates In Connection With 40Th Annual General Meeti
Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTUshakiran Finance - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With
Aug 03, 2026, 07:16 PM IST ISTUshakiran Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
Jul 24, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTUshakiran Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Convening Board Meeting, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Fi
Jul 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTUshakiran Finance - Submission Of Undertaking Regarding Functionality Of The Website Of The Company As Per Regulation 46 Of S

Source: Dion Global

About Ushakiran Finance

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923TG1986PLC006294 and registration number is 006294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T Adinarayana
    Chairman
  • Mr. T R Sekhar
    Director
  • Mr. T Govardhana Rao
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sridevi Madati
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ushakiran Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Ushakiran Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushakiran Finance is ₹30.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ushakiran Finance?

The Ushakiran Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ushakiran Finance?

The market cap of Ushakiran Finance is ₹7.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ushakiran Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ushakiran Finance are ₹31.00 and ₹30.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushakiran Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushakiran Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushakiran Finance is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Ushakiran Finance is ₹27.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ushakiran Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ushakiran Finance has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -10.03% for the past month, -37.7% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, 12.27% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance are -250.50 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Ushakiran Finance News

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