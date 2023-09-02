Follow Us

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

USHAKIRAN FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.50 Closed
0.240.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.45₹20.50
₹20.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.15₹26.89
₹20.50
Open Price
₹19.45
Prev. Close
₹20.45
Volume
289

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.85
  • R221.2
  • R321.9
  • Pivot
    20.15
  • S119.8
  • S219.1
  • S318.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8720.64
  • 1022.4421.29
  • 2022.5122
  • 5021.8222.12
  • 10018.4621.33
  • 20024.520.51

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.91-14.58-2.1942.36-13.68334.32376.74
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ushakiran Finance Ltd.

Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923TG1986PLC006294 and registration number is 006294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. T Adinarayana
    Chairman
  • Mr. P R K Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. S Jhansi Kumari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T R Sekhar
    Director

FAQs on Ushakiran Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹5.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is 61.56 and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushakiran Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹26.89 and 52-week low of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹14.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

