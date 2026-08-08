Here's the live share price of Ushakiran Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ushakiran Finance
|-5.32
|-10.03
|-37.70
|-36.04
|-29.27
|12.27
|22.27
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ushakiran Finance has declined 29.27% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ushakiran Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|31.49
|30.89
|10
|31.75
|31.36
|20
|32.19
|32.14
|50
|36.97
|35.98
|100
|44.27
|40.08
|200
|44.73
|42.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ushakiran Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Ushakiran Finance - Intimation For Book Closure, Cut-Off Date And E-Voting Dates In Connection With 40Th Annual General Meeti
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Ushakiran Finance - Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Along With
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:16 PM IST IST
|Ushakiran Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Ushakiran Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Convening Board Meeting, To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Fi
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Ushakiran Finance - Submission Of Undertaking Regarding Functionality Of The Website Of The Company As Per Regulation 46 Of S
Source: Dion Global
Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/03/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65923TG1986PLC006294 and registration number is 006294. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushakiran Finance is ₹30.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ushakiran Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ushakiran Finance is ₹7.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ushakiran Finance are ₹31.00 and ₹30.06.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushakiran Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushakiran Finance is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Ushakiran Finance is ₹27.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ushakiran Finance has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -10.03% for the past month, -37.7% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, 12.27% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance are -250.50 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global