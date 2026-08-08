What is the share price of Ushakiran Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushakiran Finance is ₹30.06 as on .

What kind of stock is Ushakiran Finance? The Ushakiran Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ushakiran Finance? The market cap of Ushakiran Finance is ₹7.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ushakiran Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ushakiran Finance are ₹31.00 and ₹30.06.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ushakiran Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ushakiran Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ushakiran Finance is ₹60.50 and 52-week low of Ushakiran Finance is ₹27.61 as on .

How has the Ushakiran Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Ushakiran Finance has shown returns of -3.81% over the past day, -10.03% for the past month, -37.7% over 3 months, -29.27% over 1 year, 12.27% across 3 years, and 22.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance are -250.50 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global