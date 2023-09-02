What is the Market Cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹5.22 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is 61.56 and PB ratio of Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is 0.46 as on .

What is the share price of Ushakiran Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ushakiran Finance Ltd. is ₹20.50 as on .