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Usha Martin Education & Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

USHA MARTIN EDUCATION & SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.64 Closed
3.49₹ 0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Usha Martin Education & Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.64₹5.64
₹5.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.51₹7.11
₹5.64
Open Price
₹5.64
Prev. Close
₹5.45
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Usha Martin Education & Solutions		-0.18-5.05-3.2621.55-4.5717.353.94
Physicswallah		4.77-12.3118.9713.89-15.75-5.55-3.37
NIIT Learning Systems		0.90-1.25-25.09-36.46-25.31-13.60-8.39
Crizac		-3.69-5.98-14.56-21.67-37.56-15.12-9.37
Shanti Educational Initiatives		-3.09-13.02-2.7111.8693.2044.6673.94
Veranda Learning Solutions		-0.460.9815.9430.669.916.589.96
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		-3.16-11.888.35-9.69-39.15-15.26-9.46
S Chand & Company		0.04-5.03-15.38-14.44-31.50-11.612.04
Career Point Edutech		1.696.163.86-3.74-10.36-3.58-2.16
CL Educate		6.1910.8655.322.48-26.45-7.9611.79
Zee Learn		-2.47-8.6728.8727.42-21.4733.64-11.44
Golden Crest Education & Services		-4.97-12.99-4.5024.599.9166.8354.85
VJTF Eduservices		-3.20-2.72-12.51-26.24-35.854.807.63
Dachepalli Publishers		-1.95-7.08-13.3910.91-1.52-0.51-0.31
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers		11.44-6.62-10.31-14.19-43.4041.8223.32
Ascensive Educare		-3.70-4.51-3.2212.381.1057.9046.07
Ironwood Education		0-7.9411.40-1.7317.9525.185.01
LCC Infotech		-10.49-20.73-24.80-31.27-8.9324.3213.95
IEC Education		3.31-1.07-12.01-6.010.91132.3165.82
DSJ Keep Learning		4.191.02-5.69-3.86-33.670.4920.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Usha Martin Education & Solutions has declined 4.57% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Usha Martin Education & Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.525.49
105.485.51
205.65.56
505.655.62
1005.795.59
2005.365.56

Source: Dion Global

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Usha Martin Education & Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 1.74%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Usha Martin Education & Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTUsha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTUsha Martin Edu. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTUsha Martin Edu. - Results - Financial Results
May 27, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTUsha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTUsha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Usha Martin Education & Solutions

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300WB1997PLC085210 and registration number is 085210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational Support Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Jhawar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gangotri Guha
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Vijay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipendra Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Usha Martin Education & Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹5.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

The Usha Martin Education & Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹14.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are ₹5.64 and ₹5.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Education & Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹7.11 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Usha Martin Education & Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Usha Martin Education & Solutions has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -5.05% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -4.57% over 1 year, 17.35% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are 37.80 and 6.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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