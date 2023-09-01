Follow Us

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Share Price

USHA MARTIN EDUCATION & SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Education - Coaching/Study Material/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.25 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.20₹4.75
₹4.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹6.10
₹4.25
Open Price
₹4.45
Prev. Close
₹4.25
Volume
1,58,347

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.63
  • R24.97
  • R35.18
  • Pivot
    4.42
  • S14.08
  • S23.87
  • S33.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.144.25
  • 104.144.18
  • 204.24.02
  • 504.473.8
  • 1004.653.79
  • 2004.683.94

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.1528.3619.4426.47-6.52273.91352.63
-0.18-6.598.476.18-37.1251.2451.24
22.2137.2948.6959.4250.14288.71-8.35
0.511.4128.0643.55-13.31579.14125.41
5.8512.81-8.0032.2860.4349.22148.70
9.422.39-3.93-2.9467.00691.611,003.01
-22.78-12.86-4.69-11.59-56.12-79.67-92.38
-1.410.5144.0225.0216.4916.4916.49
0.65-6.02-7.6916.4210.64116.67136.36
6.0212.824.761.15-50.56-65.49-92.35
4.5512.822.8073.683.253.253.25
2.94-2.786.062.94-43.55-49.28-32.69

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300WB1997PLC085210 and registration number is 085210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational Support Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Jhawar
    Chairman
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Gangotri Guha
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Vijay
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipendra Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is 180.08 and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹6.10 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

