What is the share price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹5.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Usha Martin Education & Solutions? The Usha Martin Education & Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions? The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹14.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Usha Martin Education & Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are ₹5.64 and ₹5.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Education & Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹7.11 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹3.51 as on .

How has the Usha Martin Education & Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Usha Martin Education & Solutions has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -5.05% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -4.57% over 1 year, 17.35% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are 37.80 and 6.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global