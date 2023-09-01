Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300WB1997PLC085210 and registration number is 085210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational Support Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is 180.08 and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is 0.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹6.10 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.