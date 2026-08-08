Here's the live share price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Usha Martin Education & Solutions
|-0.18
|-5.05
|-3.26
|21.55
|-4.57
|17.35
|3.94
|Physicswallah
|4.77
|-12.31
|18.97
|13.89
|-15.75
|-5.55
|-3.37
|NIIT Learning Systems
|0.90
|-1.25
|-25.09
|-36.46
|-25.31
|-13.60
|-8.39
|Crizac
|-3.69
|-5.98
|-14.56
|-21.67
|-37.56
|-15.12
|-9.37
|Shanti Educational Initiatives
|-3.09
|-13.02
|-2.71
|11.86
|93.20
|44.66
|73.94
|Veranda Learning Solutions
|-0.46
|0.98
|15.94
|30.66
|9.91
|6.58
|9.96
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|-3.16
|-11.88
|8.35
|-9.69
|-39.15
|-15.26
|-9.46
|S Chand & Company
|0.04
|-5.03
|-15.38
|-14.44
|-31.50
|-11.61
|2.04
|Career Point Edutech
|1.69
|6.16
|3.86
|-3.74
|-10.36
|-3.58
|-2.16
|CL Educate
|6.19
|10.86
|55.32
|2.48
|-26.45
|-7.96
|11.79
|Zee Learn
|-2.47
|-8.67
|28.87
|27.42
|-21.47
|33.64
|-11.44
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|-4.97
|-12.99
|-4.50
|24.59
|9.91
|66.83
|54.85
|VJTF Eduservices
|-3.20
|-2.72
|-12.51
|-26.24
|-35.85
|4.80
|7.63
|Dachepalli Publishers
|-1.95
|-7.08
|-13.39
|10.91
|-1.52
|-0.51
|-0.31
|Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers
|11.44
|-6.62
|-10.31
|-14.19
|-43.40
|41.82
|23.32
|Ascensive Educare
|-3.70
|-4.51
|-3.22
|12.38
|1.10
|57.90
|46.07
|Ironwood Education
|0
|-7.94
|11.40
|-1.73
|17.95
|25.18
|5.01
|LCC Infotech
|-10.49
|-20.73
|-24.80
|-31.27
|-8.93
|24.32
|13.95
|IEC Education
|3.31
|-1.07
|-12.01
|-6.01
|0.91
|132.31
|65.82
|DSJ Keep Learning
|4.19
|1.02
|-5.69
|-3.86
|-33.67
|0.49
|20.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Usha Martin Education & Solutions has declined 4.57% compared to peers like Physicswallah (-15.75%), NIIT Learning Systems (-25.31%), Crizac (-37.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Usha Martin Education & Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Physicswallah (-3.37%) and NIIT Learning Systems (-8.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.52
|5.49
|10
|5.48
|5.51
|20
|5.6
|5.56
|50
|5.65
|5.62
|100
|5.79
|5.59
|200
|5.36
|5.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Usha Martin Education & Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.28%, FII holding unchanged at 1.74%, and public shareholding unchanged at 57.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Usha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For First Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Usha Martin Edu. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Usha Martin Edu. - Results - Financial Results
|May 27, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Usha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Usha Martin Edu. - Board Meeting Intimation for Audited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1997 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300WB1997PLC085210 and registration number is 085210. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Educational Support Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹5.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Usha Martin Education & Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹14.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are ₹5.64 and ₹5.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Martin Education & Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹7.11 and 52-week low of Usha Martin Education & Solutions is ₹3.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Usha Martin Education & Solutions has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -5.05% for the past month, -3.26% over 3 months, -4.57% over 1 year, 17.35% across 3 years, and 3.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Martin Education & Solutions are 37.80 and 6.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global