Usha Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

USHA FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Usha Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Usha Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.32₹53.83
₹28.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹28.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Usha Financial Services has declined 18.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.32%.

Usha Financial Services’s current P/E of 6.16x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Usha Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Usha Financial Services		-3.55-1.72-26.36-34.26-29.32-28.49-18.22
Bajaj Finance		-4.431.44-4.229.1413.3817.0512.03
Shriram Finance		-0.875.2127.1079.5269.4062.9231.04
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		-1.810.552.0918.3320.0031.4425.80
Muthoot Finance		-0.63-4.20-7.7524.7361.7654.0221.37
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-4.25-1.53-13.99-6.14-9.84-0.17-7.40
L&T Finance		-7.28-3.13-8.9221.4299.4944.5319.69
Sundaram Finance		-3.04-1.2913.0218.3718.4831.6613.82
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		0.370.982.9540.9339.1113.9911.94
Piramal Finance		2.594.8319.0436.1336.1310.836.36
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-8.52-13.72-12.66-28.2744.1134.8619.66
Poonawalla Fincorp		-6.337.10-5.20-1.0260.1414.5628.19
Piramal Enterprises		0.18-0.96-2.2214.863.248.09-2.61
Manappuram Finance		-7.63-3.182.25-2.0841.6438.529.97
IIFL Finance		-0.59-1.87-13.0414.3071.154.8411.83
Capri Global Capital		-5.46-6.93-15.63-16.09-1.97-2.2713.25
Five-Star Business Finance		-4.31-9.13-28.89-23.52-43.33-9.47-3.61
SBFC Finance		-3.194.22-11.64-13.019.210.570.34
Mas Financial Services		-6.74-0.94-1.470.9137.215.160.52
Fedbank Financial Services		-5.82-12.12-10.27-8.0442.06-2.81-1.69

Over the last one year, Usha Financial Services has declined 29.32% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (13.38%), Shriram Finance (69.40%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (20.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Usha Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (12.03%) and Shriram Finance (31.04%).

Usha Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios
Ratios

Usha Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.1928.77
102929.04
2029.5929.84
5033.9132.95
10038.436.37
20040.5840.19

Usha Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Usha Financial Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 99.02%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.56%, FII holding fell to 2.75%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Usha Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Usha Financial Services fact sheet for more information

About Usha Financial Services

Usha Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1995PLC068604 and registration number is 068604. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Garg
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nupur Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Geeta Goswami
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Nimisha Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Usha Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Usha Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Usha Financial Services is ₹28.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Usha Financial Services?

The Usha Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Usha Financial Services?

The market cap of Usha Financial Services is ₹123.90 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Usha Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Usha Financial Services are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Usha Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Usha Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Usha Financial Services is ₹53.83 and 52-week low of Usha Financial Services is ₹24.32 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Usha Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Usha Financial Services has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.72% for the past month, -26.36% over 3 months, -29.32% over 1 year, -28.49% across 3 years, and -18.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Usha Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Usha Financial Services are 6.16 and 0.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

