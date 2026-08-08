Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

USG Tech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

USG TECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of USG Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.68 Closed
-1.93₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

USG Tech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.68₹10.06
₹9.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.53₹14.98
₹9.68
Open Price
₹10.06
Prev. Close
₹9.87
Volume
213

Source: Dion Global

USG Tech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
USG Tech Solutions		-3.01-7.37-14.5616.07-22.2535.4016.30
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, USG Tech Solutions has declined 22.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, USG Tech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

USG Tech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

USG Tech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2610.07
1010.3710.14
2010.0110.32
5011.6810.79
10010.710.66
2009.710.53

Source: Dion Global

USG Tech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, USG Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

USG Tech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTUSG Tech Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial S
Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTUSG Tech Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:01 AM IST ISTUSG Tech Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 30, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTUSG Tech Solutions - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 30, 2026, 02:56 AM IST ISTUSG Tech Solutions - Results-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Year End March 31,

Source: Dion Global

About USG Tech Solutions

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032129 and registration number is 032129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Servesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashima Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Nirmal Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venu Gopal Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shikha
    Independent Director

FAQs on USG Tech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of USG Tech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for USG Tech Solutions is ₹9.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is USG Tech Solutions?

The USG Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of USG Tech Solutions?

The market cap of USG Tech Solutions is ₹38.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of USG Tech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of USG Tech Solutions are ₹10.06 and ₹9.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of USG Tech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which USG Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of USG Tech Solutions is ₹14.98 and 52-week low of USG Tech Solutions is ₹6.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the USG Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The USG Tech Solutions has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -22.25% over 1 year, 35.4% across 3 years, and 16.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions are -102.98 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

USG Tech Solutions News

More USG Tech Solutions News
Market Pulse