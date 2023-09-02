Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.86
|-1.71
|19.29
|1.01
|-43.22
|85.25
|0.50
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032129 and registration number is 032129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹15.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is -61.85 and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which USG Tech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹10.48 and 52-week low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.