USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.02 Closed
4.420.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.04
₹4.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.82₹10.48
₹4.02
Open Price
₹3.93
Prev. Close
₹3.85
Volume
25,980

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.09
  • R24.16
  • R34.28
  • Pivot
    3.97
  • S13.9
  • S23.78
  • S33.71

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.583.73
  • 106.573.7
  • 206.583.72
  • 507.033.73
  • 1006.983.87
  • 2008.594.48

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.86-1.7119.291.01-43.2285.250.50
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About USG Tech Solutions Ltd.

USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032129 and registration number is 032129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Servesh Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashima Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nirmal Garg
    Independent Director

FAQs on USG Tech Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹15.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is -61.85 and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is 0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of USG Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹4.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which USG Tech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹10.48 and 52-week low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

