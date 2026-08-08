Here's the live share price of USG Tech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|USG Tech Solutions
|-3.01
|-7.37
|-14.56
|16.07
|-22.25
|35.40
|16.30
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, USG Tech Solutions has declined 22.25% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, USG Tech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.26
|10.07
|10
|10.37
|10.14
|20
|10.01
|10.32
|50
|11.68
|10.79
|100
|10.7
|10.66
|200
|9.7
|10.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, USG Tech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 81.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|USG Tech Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial S
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|USG Tech Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:01 AM IST IST
|USG Tech Solutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 30, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|USG Tech Solutions - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 30, 2026, 02:56 AM IST IST
|USG Tech Solutions - Results-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Year End March 31,
Source: Dion Global
USG Tech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1999PLC032129 and registration number is 032129. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for USG Tech Solutions is ₹9.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The USG Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of USG Tech Solutions is ₹38.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of USG Tech Solutions are ₹10.06 and ₹9.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which USG Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of USG Tech Solutions is ₹14.98 and 52-week low of USG Tech Solutions is ₹6.53 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The USG Tech Solutions has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -22.25% over 1 year, 35.4% across 3 years, and 16.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions are -102.98 and 1.05 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global