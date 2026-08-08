What is the share price of USG Tech Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for USG Tech Solutions is ₹9.68 as on .

What kind of stock is USG Tech Solutions? The USG Tech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of USG Tech Solutions? The market cap of USG Tech Solutions is ₹38.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of USG Tech Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of USG Tech Solutions are ₹10.06 and ₹9.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of USG Tech Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which USG Tech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of USG Tech Solutions is ₹14.98 and 52-week low of USG Tech Solutions is ₹6.53 as on .

How has the USG Tech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The USG Tech Solutions has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -7.37% for the past month, -14.56% over 3 months, -22.25% over 1 year, 35.4% across 3 years, and 16.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions are -102.98 and 1.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global