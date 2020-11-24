  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Stocks: Wall Street jumps on Joe Biden transition, Tesla tops $500 billion in market cap

November 24, 2020 8:11 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.84 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 29,746.11.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.84 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 29,746.11.

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty, while Tesla surged 3.3% to cross $500 billion in market capitalization for the first time.

