Written by Reuters
US Stocks: Wall Street falls after open on rate hike woes
(AP/File Photo)

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell after the opening bell on Wednesday, after several policymakers made a case for faster interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation as a string of recent data continued to paint a dour picture for the economy.

At 9:33 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 9.67 points, or 0.25%, at 3,811.88, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 65.85 points, or 0.59%, at 11,115.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.28 points, or 0.00%, at 30,947.27.

