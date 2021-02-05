  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record high on stimulus progress, job market rebound

February 5, 2021 8:19 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.0 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31093.81. The S&P 500 rose 6.6 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3878.3​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 47.1 points, or 0.34%, to 13824.878 at the opening bell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Friday on signs of progress towards more economic stimulus, while a closely watched jobs report confirmed the labor market was stabilizing.

