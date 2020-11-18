US stocks inch higher: S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq edge up as vaccine updates trickle in

Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for a faster economic recovery following fresh vaccine updates, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet.
The S&P 500 rose 1.81 points, or 0.05%, to 3,611.34 shortly after the market opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80.75 points, or 0.27%, to 29,864.10. The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.03 points or 0.01%, at 11,900.37.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.