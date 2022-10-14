US Stocks: Futures rise after big banks kick off earnings season

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Friday as investors digested a mixed bag of results from major American banks amid worries about the impact of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy on corporate earnings.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 2.4% in premarket trading after the bank reported third-quarter profit above estimates as a jump in interest income helped cushioned a blow from higher provisions and a slump in dealmaking.

Wells Fargo & Co posted a 31% decline in profit as the bank racked up costs related to a fake accounts scandal and boosted its loan loss reserves in preparation for a potential slowdown. Shares of the bank were 1.4% up.

Morgan Stanley fell 2.3% after it reported a drop in profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank’s core underwriting business.

The third-quarter earnings season is keenly watched for the impact of inflation and higher interest rates on corporate profit.

The six biggest U.S. banks are expected to have set aside nearly $5 billion in the third quarter to cover future loan losses, Wall Street analysts said, as lenders brace for a potential global recession.

Keeping the earnings momentum going, UnitedHealth Group Inc rose 0.5% after raising its full-year profit forecast as lower spending on COVID testing and treatments helped keep medical costs low.

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 189 points, or 0.63%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.75 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29.75 points, or 0.27%.

Shares of Kroger Co dropped more than 2% after the supermarket chain said on Friday it would buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a $24.6 billion deal.

Megacap growth and technology stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com, Alphabet Inc, and Nvidia Corp slipped between 0.6% and 0.9%.

Further on investors’ radar are commentaries from a slew of Fed officials like Kansas City President Esther George, Washington Governor Lisa Cook and Cambridge Governor Christopher Waller for any dissent on the rapid rate hike narrative.

On Thursday, all three major stock indexes initially dropped after more-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices in September reinforced expectations the Fed will deliver a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

However, by close, Wall Street dramatically rebounded from the selloff, advancing over 2% helped by technical support and investors covering short bets.