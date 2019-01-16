US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

By: | Published: January 16, 2019 6:52 AM

Oil prices jumped around 3 percent on Tuesday when China's National Development and Reform Commission signalled a willingness to offer more fiscal stimulus following weaker-than-expected trade figures earlier in the week.

US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

U.S. oil prices inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.82 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade.

Oil prices jumped around 3 percent on Tuesday when China’s National Development and Reform Commission signalled a willingness to offer more fiscal stimulus following weaker-than-expected trade figures earlier in the week.

But that appeared to offer only temporary support to crude prices amid persistent worries over the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

“Trade data out of China this week was not positive with drops in exports and imports showing a clear impact of U.S. tariffs,” said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at futures brokerage, Oanda.

The outlook for the global economy was darkened further when British lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the European Union.

Global demand has emerged as a key driver for oil prices as fears of oversupply were tempered when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major crude producer Russia said late last year that they would cut supply.

However, U.S. crude oil is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and to climb to nearly 13 million bpd next year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday in its first 2020 forecast.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. US oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition