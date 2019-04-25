US officials say global oil market ready for end to Iran crude exports

By: |
Published: April 25, 2019 2:13:07 PM

Another country relying heavily on Iranian supply is close U.S. ally South Korea, where petrochemical facilities use Iranian condensate, a super-light form of crude oil.

China is the biggest buyer, and Beijing has criticized the move to re-impose sanctions.

U.S. attempts to drive Iranian oil exports down to zero come against the backdrop of a global market that is sufficiently well supplied to avoid price disruptions, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.

“There’s roughly a million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude (exports) left, and there is plenty of supply in the market to ease that transition and maintain stable prices,” said Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to the Secretary of State, speaking in a call with reporters.

The comments came three days after the United States demanded importers halt oil purchases from Tehran from May – or face punitive action.
Despite the suggestion of plentiful supply, the tightening of sanctions pushed global oil price benchmarks Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) to their highest levels this year. The Middle East benchmark Dubai even jumped to its highest in more than five years.

Still, “The price situation is well in hand,” said Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon, speaking during the same call. “Now is the right time to go to zero” Iranian oil exports, Fannon said, adding the market was “well supplied”.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would compensate for the shortfall in the oil market.
Crude oil production is also soaring in the United States, reaching a record 12.2 million bpd this year.

The United States re-imposed sanctions against Iran’s oil exports last November, but initially allowed the eight biggest buyers of Iranian oil limited imports for another half-year.

Iran’s biggest oil buyers are China, India, South Korea, Japan and Turkey.

China is the biggest buyer, and Beijing has criticized the move to re-impose sanctions.

Hook said during the call he was confident China would be able to find alternative supplies to Iran. He said there had yet to be an announcement from Washington on whether China could continue to export oil produced from assets it owns in Iran.

Another country relying heavily on Iranian supply is close U.S. ally South Korea, where petrochemical facilities use Iranian condensate, a super-light form of crude oil.

Fannon said the U.S. government was working closely with South Korea to ensure supply for its petrochemical facilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. US officials say global oil market ready for end to Iran crude exports
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition