US dollar trades mixed amid economic data

The US dollar index traded mixed against other major currencies as investors digested a batch of economic data.

In late New York trading on Tuesday, the euro fell to $1.1683 from $1.1691 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.3138 from $1.3101 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to $0.7415 from $0.7378, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US dollar bought 111.22 Japanese yen, lower than 111.49 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar gained to 0.9941 Swiss franc from 0.9931 Swiss franc, and it dipped to 1.3160 Canadian dollars from 1.3174 Canadian dollars.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Flash US Composite PMI Output Index posted 55.9 in July, down slightly from 56.2 in June and the lowest reading for three months.

Nonetheless, the headline index remained well above the 50 no-change threshold and signalled another robust expansion of overall private sector output.

Meanwhile, US house prices rose in May, up 0.2 per cent from the previous month, missing market consensus of a 0.4-per cent gain, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency seasonally adjusted monthly House Price Index released on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, edged down 0.01 per cent at 94.618 in late trading.