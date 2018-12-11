  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 19

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 115
    BJP 101
    BSP 3
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 53
    BJP 26
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Urjit Patel’s resignation comes at a sensitive time, to dampen sentiments, says DBS

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 11:22 AM

The immediate resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel comes at a sensitive time, when negotiations with the government to iron out differences on key regulatory aspects are ongoing, the Singapore banking group, DBS, said Tuesday.

urjit patel rbi governor, urjit patel resigns, urjit patel news, urjit patel resignation hindi, urjit patel resignation letter, urjit patel retirement, urjit patel rbi newsOn policy, the RBI might soften its stance to adopt a more neutral-to-dovish approach as inflation continues to undershoot the 4 per cent target and growth rolls off its peak.

The immediate resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel comes at a sensitive time, when negotiations with the government to iron out differences on key regulatory aspects are ongoing, the Singapore banking group, DBS, said Tuesday. “Timing of the Governor’s resignation and the already-cautious mood in the markets following yesterday’s exit polls, to be followed by today’s actual count for the state elections, will dampen sentiments,” Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank said.

The bank further noted that the uncertainty surrounding the Governor’s departure is likely to push 10-year INR yields back above 7.6 per cent in a knee-jerk sell-off, while, the Indian rupee is likely to weaken past 72/USD. Beyond sentiments, markets will seek clarity on Governor Patel’s successor, with the likelihood that one of the current Deputy Governors might take over the mantle. A search panel might be formed, with a former Finance Secretary and Finance Commission member, also reportedly in the running.

Read: FULL COVERAGE | Urjit Patel Resignation: All you need to know about RBI Governor’s exit

On policy, the RBI might soften its stance to adopt a more neutral-to-dovish approach as inflation continues to undershoot the 4 per cent target and growth rolls off its peak. “Markets are likely to price in a shift to neutral stance as early as the February 2019 meeting, which the narrative increasingly swinging towards cuts if inflation stays below 4 per cent and global oil shows little signs of revival,” said DBS.

The Bank further pointed out that Deputy Governor Acharya had suggested on December 5, that more Open Market Operations (OMOs) are likely in the March 2019 quarter. Another INR 800 – 1 trillion tranche in January-March 2019, could take this year’s cumulative OMOs to INR2.5 to 3 trillion, it said. Shades of dovish underpinnings in the RBI guidance is likely to drive 2-year bond yields yet lower towards 7 per cent, believes DBS.

Read: After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head

Meanwhile, Singapore-based financial analysts said the sudden resignation of a financial stalwart such as Patel affects investors’ confidence in the country. “This is shocking. Why he has to resign this week, ahead of the RBI meeting,” said a financial market analyst focused on India. Financially, India remain a stable economy with bright outlook.

But politically, there is a deep concern about prospects as a large scale development is underway in the country which seeks global investments, said the financial market observers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Urjit Patel’s resignation comes at a sensitive time, to dampen sentiments, says DBS
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition