  • Rajasthan

    Cong 82
    BJP 70
    RLM 0
    OTH 10

  • Mizoram

    MNF 11
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 1

  • Chhattisgarh

    BJP 26
    Cong 38
    JCC 5
    OTH 0

  • Madhya Pradesh

    BJP 57
    Cong 65
    BSP 5
    OTH 2

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 80
    TDP-Cong 23
    BJP 4
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 9:26 AM

Even as most saw truce reaching between the central bank and Modi government, RBI Governor Urjit Patel tendered his resignation on Monday.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel tendered his resignation on Monday.

Even as most saw truce reaching between central bank and Modi government, RBI Governor Urjit Patel tendered his resignation on Monday. He cited ‘personal reasons’ behind the exit. However, the sudden decision to quit has raised a couple of pressing worries. Firstly, how will the stock markets react? Secondly, and the most important, who will be the next RBI Governor?

The domestic stock markets opened sharply lower today after RBI Governor Urjit Patel’s resignation and ahead of the crucial state elections outcome. The 30-share Sensex shed 375 points to open at 34,584.13, while the Nifty 50 tanked to 10,350-level.

“Mr. Urjit Patel’s resignation as RBI’s Governor may create temporary flutter in the markets that are waiting expectantly to know which way the citizens of 3 crucial Hindi Heartland States have voted. Global headwinds like escalating trade war between US & China, Britain’s Parliamentary vote on Brexit and fears of slowdown in global economic growth in 2019 has already led to a sharp spike in risk aversion for risk assets like equities,” Ajay Bodke, CEO and Chief Portfolio Manager – PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Also read: Share market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open sharply lower after Urjit Patel’s exit; state poll outcome eyed

Finding replacement for Urjit Patel will be keenly watched by the markets, said. Nirmal Jain, Chairman, IIFL Group. It’s important to find a person of high credibility to replace Patel, he added.

“This is the event that has happened. More important, than post mortem, is to watch who succeeds. It’s very important at this stage, that government quickly finds a replacement with impeccable and high credentials to ensure continuity and stability”, he said.

“This was unexpected. The timing is also surprising as Governor continued after the contentious board meeting and also during the December monetary policy. This seems the culmination of the differences of opinion between government and RBI on a large range of issues. We had the feeling that the difference are bridging but today’s event suggests otherwise. This will create uncertainty. Appointment of a credible governor quickly can dispel the situation”, said Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Financial Services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition