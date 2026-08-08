What is the share price of Urban Enviro Waste Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹145.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Urban Enviro Waste Management? The Urban Enviro Waste Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management? The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹125.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Urban Enviro Waste Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of Urban Enviro Waste Management are ₹151.00 and ₹143.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urban Enviro Waste Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Enviro Waste Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹114.00 as on .

How has the Urban Enviro Waste Management performed historically in terms of returns? The Urban Enviro Waste Management has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, 45.69% across 3 years, and 14.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management are 8.46 and 2.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global