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Urban Enviro Waste Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of Urban Enviro Waste Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.35 Closed
0.38₹ 0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Urban Enviro Waste Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.50₹151.00
₹145.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹114.00₹193.20
₹145.35
Open Price
₹151.00
Prev. Close
₹144.80
Volume
75,200

Source: Dion Global

Urban Enviro Waste Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Urban Enviro Waste Management		7.0311.76-7.452.50-8.5645.6914.45
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-2.59-10.16-21.13-21.63-29.327.444.40
Namo eWaste Management		0.38-0.6010.7950.3757.3817.5110.16
Hi-Green Carbon		0.18-3.141.61-0.54-32.2219.7811.44
Exim Routes		-0.41-0.82-19.96-44.70-5.54-1.88-1.13
Race Eco Chain		-0.67-3.75-13.29-4.30-54.03-24.17-15.33

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Urban Enviro Waste Management has declined 8.56% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.32%), Namo eWaste Management (57.38%), Hi-Green Carbon (-32.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Urban Enviro Waste Management has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.40%) and Namo eWaste Management (10.16%).

Urban Enviro Waste Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Urban Enviro Waste Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5134.51138.4
10132.56135.69
20130.39133.32
50131.07133
100134.91135.8
200143.25143.8

Source: Dion Global

Urban Enviro Waste Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Urban Enviro Waste Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Urban Enviro Waste Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Urban Enviro Waste Management fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Urban Enviro Waste Management

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U90000MH2011PLC218213 and registration number is 218213. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamlesh Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Maherwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Urban Enviro Waste Management Share Price

What is the share price of Urban Enviro Waste Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹145.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Urban Enviro Waste Management?

The Urban Enviro Waste Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management?

The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹125.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Urban Enviro Waste Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Urban Enviro Waste Management are ₹151.00 and ₹143.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urban Enviro Waste Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Enviro Waste Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Urban Enviro Waste Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Urban Enviro Waste Management has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, 45.69% across 3 years, and 14.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management are 8.46 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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