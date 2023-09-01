Follow Us

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. Share Price

URBAN ENVIRO WASTE MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Waste Management | Smallcap | NSE
₹154.20 Closed
-4.9-7.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.05₹168.95
₹154.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹72.20₹163.20
₹154.20
Open Price
₹168.00
Prev. Close
₹162.15
Volume
66,000

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1163.98
  • R2173.92
  • R3178.88
  • Pivot
    159.02
  • S1149.08
  • S2144.12
  • S3134.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.61144.76
  • 1014.8131.79
  • 207.4120.03
  • 502.960
  • 1001.480
  • 2000.740

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1054.514.154.154.154.154.15
2.845.9836.9633.240.29-15.63-15.63

Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. Share Holdings

About Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.

Waste Management

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vikas Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Suresh Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Maherwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹66.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is 8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹154.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹163.20 and 52-week low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹72.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

