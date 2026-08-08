Here's the live share price of Urban Enviro Waste Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Urban Enviro Waste Management
|7.03
|11.76
|-7.45
|2.50
|-8.56
|45.69
|14.45
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-2.59
|-10.16
|-21.13
|-21.63
|-29.32
|7.44
|4.40
|Namo eWaste Management
|0.38
|-0.60
|10.79
|50.37
|57.38
|17.51
|10.16
|Hi-Green Carbon
|0.18
|-3.14
|1.61
|-0.54
|-32.22
|19.78
|11.44
|Exim Routes
|-0.41
|-0.82
|-19.96
|-44.70
|-5.54
|-1.88
|-1.13
|Race Eco Chain
|-0.67
|-3.75
|-13.29
|-4.30
|-54.03
|-24.17
|-15.33
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Urban Enviro Waste Management has declined 8.56% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-29.32%), Namo eWaste Management (57.38%), Hi-Green Carbon (-32.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Urban Enviro Waste Management has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (4.40%) and Namo eWaste Management (10.16%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|134.51
|138.4
|10
|132.56
|135.69
|20
|130.39
|133.32
|50
|131.07
|133
|100
|134.91
|135.8
|200
|143.25
|143.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Urban Enviro Waste Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Urban Enviro Waste Management fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U90000MH2011PLC218213 and registration number is 218213. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 182.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹145.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Urban Enviro Waste Management is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹125.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Urban Enviro Waste Management are ₹151.00 and ₹143.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Enviro Waste Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹193.20 and 52-week low of Urban Enviro Waste Management is ₹114.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Urban Enviro Waste Management has shown returns of 0.38% over the past day, 11.76% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -8.56% over 1 year, 45.69% across 3 years, and 14.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management are 8.46 and 2.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global