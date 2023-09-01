Name
Waste Management
The market cap of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹66.77 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is 8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹154.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹163.20 and 52-week low of Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd. is ₹72.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.