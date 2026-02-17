A sizeable block of pre-listing shareholder holdings will become eligible for trading between February 18 and March 30, 2026. According to the February 13 report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, 85 companies will see lock-ins lifted between February 16 and May 27, resulting in value unlocking of $53 billion (around Rs 53,000 crore).

Within the narrower window from February 18 to the end of March, the firm’s analysis shows a steady build-up in the number of shares exiting lock-in, with several companies seeing more than 50% of their outstanding equity becoming eligible for trading.

Unlocking begins with a cluster in late February

In its detailed lock-in calendar, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research notes that the cycle in this period begins on February 18, when Amagi Media Labs will have 1.10 crore shares, equivalent to 5%, coming out of lock-in.

February 23 brings a cluster of expiries. Vikram Solar will see 10.40 crore shares, or 29%, become tradable. Regaal Resources has 5.20 crore shares unlocking, which equals 50% of its outstanding equity. Quality Power Electrical Equipments records 4.20 crore shares at 54%. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research will have 0.003 crore shares, or 1%, exit lock-in. Interarch Building Products shows 0.33 crore shares at 20%. Excelsoft Tech records 0.60 crore shares at 5%, while Shadowfax Technologies will see 3.50 crore shares, or 6%, freed up on the same date.

On February 24, Sudeep Pharma has 0.23 crore shares, or 2%, unlocking. February 25 includes Shreeji Shipping Global with 1.03 crore shares at 6%, and Patel Retail with 1.72 crore shares, amounting to 51%. On February 26, Saraswati Saree Depot records 0.80 crore shares at 20%, and Gem Aromatics shows 0.96 crore shares at 18%.

Early March sees steady build-up in volumes

As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research’s lock-in schedule, March begins with Orient Technologies on March 2, which does not show a material unlocking figure in the table, while Ecos (India) Mobility will have 1.20 crore shares, or 20%, come out of lock-in.

On March 4, Anlon Healthcare sees 1.19 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 22%. March 5 includes Vikran Engineering with 11.61 crore shares, or 45%, becoming eligible for trading, along with Urban Company with 0.71 crore shares.

March 9 records multiple expiries. Vidya Wires unlocks 0.87 crore shares at 4%. Meesho sees 10.99 crore shares exit lock-in, representing 2% of its equity. Divgi TorqTrans records 0.61 crore shares at 20%, and Aequs has 1.67 crore shares unlocking, equal to 2%.

Mid-March brings larger percentage unlocks

The firm’s data shows March 11 bringing Wakefit Innovations with 1.49 crore shares at 5%, Corona Remedies Ltd. with 0.09 crore shares at 2%, and Amanta Healthcare with 1.01 crore shares unlocking, which equals 26%.

On March 12, GK Energy records 0.07 crore shares unlocking, and an additional 0.10 crore shares of Amanta Healthcare, amounting to 2%, also exit lock-in. March 13 includes Kross with 1.29 crore shares at 20%.

March 16 sees Park Medi World with 0.85 crore shares at 2%, and Nephrocare Health Services with 0.28 crore shares at 3%. On March 17, Urban Company records one of the largest releases in this window, with 94.09 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 66% of its outstanding equity. ICICI Pru AMC has 0.70 crore shares, or 1%, becoming eligible for trading the same day.

Late March records several high-percentage releases

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, March 19 includes Rubicon Research with 0.12 crore shares at 1%, KSH International with 0.28 crore shares at 4%, and Dev Accelerator with 3.35 crore shares unlocking, which equals 37%.

March 23 shows Western Carriers (India) with 2.04 crore shares at 20%, and Euro Pratik Sales with 6.35 crore shares, amounting to 62%. On March 24, Ivalue Infosolutions records 2.39 crore shares at 45%, while GK Energy shows 13.10 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 65%.

March 25 includes VMS TMT with 0.08 crore shares at 2%. On March 27, Saatvik Green Energy sees 2.52 crore shares unlocking at 20%, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has 0.44 crore shares at 6%, and Ganesh Consumer Products has a separate entry later in the month showing a larger unlock.

March 30 carries one of the heaviest unlock days

The report’s data indicates that March 30 carries one of the most concentrated sets of expiries. Shringar House of Mangalsutra unlocks 5.28 crore shares, equal to 55%. Jaro Institute of Technology records 1.21 crore shares at 55%. Ganesh Consumer Products shows 1.96 crore shares unlocking, representing 49%. Atlanta Electricals sees 5.23 crore shares, amounting to 68%. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers records 3.16 crore shares at 50%, and Mamba Finance has 1.01 crore shares at 20%.

Conclusion

Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research’s February 13 analysis lays out a dense calendar of lock-in expiries between February 18 and March-end. Several companies in this period show unlock percentages crossing 50%, including Urban Company, GK Energy, Euro Pratik Sales, Atlanta Electricals, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Jaro Institute of Technology, Regaal Resources and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.