A sizeable block of pre-listing shareholder holdings will become eligible for trading between February 18 and March 30, 2026. According to the February 13 report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, 85 companies will see lock-ins lifted between February 16 and May 27, resulting in value unlocking of $53 billion (around Rs 53,000 crore).
Within the narrower window from February 18 to the end of March, the firm’s analysis shows a steady build-up in the number of shares exiting lock-in, with several companies seeing more than 50% of their outstanding equity becoming eligible for trading.
Unlocking begins with a cluster in late February
In its detailed lock-in calendar, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research notes that the cycle in this period begins on February 18, when Amagi Media Labs will have 1.10 crore shares, equivalent to 5%, coming out of lock-in.
February 23 brings a cluster of expiries. Vikram Solar will see 10.40 crore shares, or 29%, become tradable. Regaal Resources has 5.20 crore shares unlocking, which equals 50% of its outstanding equity. Quality Power Electrical Equipments records 4.20 crore shares at 54%. Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research will have 0.003 crore shares, or 1%, exit lock-in. Interarch Building Products shows 0.33 crore shares at 20%. Excelsoft Tech records 0.60 crore shares at 5%, while Shadowfax Technologies will see 3.50 crore shares, or 6%, freed up on the same date.
As per Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research’s lock-in schedule, March begins with Orient Technologies on March 2, which does not show a material unlocking figure in the table, while Ecos (India) Mobility will have 1.20 crore shares, or 20%, come out of lock-in.
On March 4, Anlon Healthcare sees 1.19 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 22%. March 5 includes Vikran Engineering with 11.61 crore shares, or 45%, becoming eligible for trading, along with Urban Company with 0.71 crore shares.
March 9 records multiple expiries. Vidya Wires unlocks 0.87 crore shares at 4%. Meesho sees 10.99 crore shares exit lock-in, representing 2% of its equity. Divgi TorqTrans records 0.61 crore shares at 20%, and Aequs has 1.67 crore shares unlocking, equal to 2%.
On March 12, GK Energy records 0.07 crore shares unlocking, and an additional 0.10 crore shares of Amanta Healthcare, amounting to 2%, also exit lock-in. March 13 includes Kross with 1.29 crore shares at 20%.
March 16 sees Park Medi World with 0.85 crore shares at 2%, and Nephrocare Health Services with 0.28 crore shares at 3%. On March 17, Urban Company records one of the largest releases in this window, with 94.09 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 66% of its outstanding equity. ICICI Pru AMC has 0.70 crore shares, or 1%, becoming eligible for trading the same day.
Late March records several high-percentage releases
According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, March 19 includes Rubicon Research with 0.12 crore shares at 1%, KSH International with 0.28 crore shares at 4%, and Dev Accelerator with 3.35 crore shares unlocking, which equals 37%.
March 23 shows Western Carriers (India) with 2.04 crore shares at 20%, and Euro Pratik Sales with 6.35 crore shares, amounting to 62%. On March 24, Ivalue Infosolutions records 2.39 crore shares at 45%, while GK Energy shows 13.10 crore shares unlocking, equivalent to 65%.
The report’s data indicates that March 30 carries one of the most concentrated sets of expiries. Shringar House of Mangalsutra unlocks 5.28 crore shares, equal to 55%. Jaro Institute of Technology records 1.21 crore shares at 55%. Ganesh Consumer Products shows 1.96 crore shares unlocking, representing 49%. Atlanta Electricals sees 5.23 crore shares, amounting to 68%. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers records 3.16 crore shares at 50%, and Mamba Finance has 1.01 crore shares at 20%.
Conclusion
Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research’s February 13 analysis lays out a dense calendar of lock-in expiries between February 18 and March-end. Several companies in this period show unlock percentages crossing 50%, including Urban Company, GK Energy, Euro Pratik Sales, Atlanta Electricals, Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Jaro Institute of Technology, Regaal Resources and Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.