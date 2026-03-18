The Urban Company, a recently listed home solution platform, rallied to an intra-day high of Rs 127.10 on the National Stock Exchange. The surge in the stock price came after SBI Mutual Fund raised its stake in the company via two block deals on Tuesday.

The fund bought shares of Rs 632.2 crore, which translated to around 4% of outstanding equity. The higher volumes led the Urban Company’s stock price to decline 2.76% to Rs 110.11.

The fund house purchased 3.5 crore equity shares at Rs 109.85 per share, and 2.2 crore equity shares at Rs 109.83 per share, aggregating to 3.98%. Before these block deals, SBI MF held 1.89% stake in Urban Company as of December 2025.

On the other hand, DF International Partners and Wellington Management Company sold equities of Urban Company via open market transactions on March 17.

Also, ABG Capital, which held 1.36% stake, offloaded 1.74 crore shares, or 1.2% in the company. It sold the shares at Rs 109.85 per share for Rs 191.2 crore.

JM Financial on Urban Company

Two weeks ago, JM Financial initiated coverage on Urban Company with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a March 2027 target price of Rs 125, representing roughly 16% upside. The brokerage valued the business at a market cap of Rs 15,800 crore.

JM Financial expects revenues to grow at 31% annually on a compounded basis between FY25 and FY28, with the business inching toward profitability by FY28, though the road is bumpy.

“Urban Company has 60%+ market share and is the only multi-category player at scale. This generates a sizeable moat as the network effects are prohibitive to duplicate, while the incumbent can keep on adding services with limited incremental investments,” JM Financial notes in its initiation report.

Urban Company share price performance

The share price of Urban Company has risen 1.5% in the last five trading sessions (Not accounting for today’s surge). However, the stock has dropped over 8% in the last one month and has erased more than 35% of investors’ wealth since its listing day.

Urban Company Q3FY26

Urban Company reported a net loss of Rs 21.05 crore in Q3 of the current financial year, as against a net profit of Rs 16.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had a net loss of Rs 59.3 crore in the previous quarter of the same financial year.

ALSO READ Urban Company posts Rs 59.3 crore loss in Q2

The company’s revenue from operations grew 33% year-over-year to Rs 382.68 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 287.92 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.