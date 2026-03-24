The share price of Urban Company is in focus after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the company on the back of strong long-term growth potential. However, they see the relatively expensive valuation capping gains. The brokerage has assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 125, implying a modest upside of around 14% from current levels.

Despite operating in a large and fast-growing market, the brokerage believes the risk-reward remains balanced at current levels.

A large opportunity driven by urban lifestyles

Urban Company operates a hyperlocal marketplace offering services such as cleaning, beauty, repairs, and maintenance. According to the report, the broader home services market in India is estimated at around $60 billion and is expected to benefit from rising urbanisation, busier lifestyles, and increasing incomes.

The report says more people are slowly moving away from local, unorganised service providers to using apps like Urban Company. As per the report, this is because traditional services often come with problems like uneven quality, unclear pricing, or workers not showing up on time.

Growth outlook remains strong

Motilal Oswal believes Urban Company can grow strongly over the long term as more people start using online services and existing customers spend more on the platform.

The brokerage expects the overall consumer services market in India to grow at around 17% annually (CAGR) between FY25 and FY37, driven by more users coming online and repeat usage increasing.

It also said the company’s profitability should improve over time, with EBITDA margins expected to expand by about 840 basis points, as the business scales up and becomes more efficient.

Market leadership, but share may moderate

Urban Company currently holds a dominant position in the online home services segment, with around 70% market share. However, the brokerage expects this to gradually decline to about 55% over time as competition increases, even though the company is likely to retain leadership.

Habit formation still a challenge

According to the report, one of the key concerns flagged in the report is the slow pace of habit formation. Home services in India are traditionally relationship-driven, with consumers relying on trusted local providers. As a result, shifting behaviour toward app-based platforms may take time, the report said.

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Additionally, there is a risk of disintermediation, where customers and service professionals connect on the platform initially but transact offline later, which can limit monetisation, the brokerage firm said.

Retention improving, but new users softer

The report notes that Urban Company is seeing improved engagement from existing users, with repeat customers contributing a growing share of total business. However, newer users are spending less compared to older cohorts, indicating that scaling demand sustainably remains a key monitorable.

Amidst all of this, Urban Company is also expanding beyond core services by offering Native, which includes products like water purifiers and smart locks. As per the report, this is identified as one of the segments with a higher-margin growth. The second initiative is InstaHelo, which is focused on on-demand domestic services. The report acknowledges that this is still in an early stage and requires heavy investment, which could weigh on the near-term profitability.

The report also said that while these segments offer long-term potential, they come with execution risks and near-term cost pressures.

Valuation remains the key concern

Despite strong structural tailwinds, Motilal Oswal believes valuations already factor in much of the future growth. The brokerage has valued the company on a sum-of-the-parts basis and arrived at a target price of Rs 125. However, it flagged concerns around the gradual adoption of online services, rising competition, risks in the new and coming segments, and the continued investments by the company that have the potential to impact margins.

Conclusion

Urban Company is well-positioned to benefit from the formalisation of India’s fragmented home services market and the shift toward digital platforms. However, for now, Motilal Oswal believes investors may need to temper expectations as the company navigates slower habit formation, competitive pressures, and investment-led growth. With valuations already pricing in much of the upside, the brokerage maintains a cautious stance on the stock.